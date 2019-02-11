Share

Whether you’re an iPhone user or an Android user you’re going to need a reliable charger for your phone. The attraction of a wireless charger is that it allows you to declutter your space and makes charging your phone super convenient. Anker is one of the most popular brands when it comes to chargers. And if you were hoping to get your hands on a fast wireless charger, Amazon is discounting Anker’s 10W wireless charging pad for a limited time.

Normally priced at $24, Anker 10W PowerWave Pad with Qi Compatibility is currently 46 percent off, bringing the price down to just $13. And before checking out the product be sure to click on the check box below the price for an extra $1-off Amazon coupon, bringing the price down to just $12. Saving 50 percent off on a 10-Watt wireless charger is a sweet deal.

When shopping for a wireless charger it’s important to note the difference in wattage. Most wireless chargers offer a standard 5-watt option for fast charging capability. Anker’s wireless charger offers an impressive 10 watts for even faster charging.

This charging pad is compatible with the newest iPhones such as the Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, and 8 Plus. It’s also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 9, and more. Best of all, it’s non-slip and case-friendly so you won’t need to take off your case to let your phone charge. The Anker PowerWave Pad comes with a 3-foot USB cable and an 18-month warranty.

We can all agree that finding an outlet and having to plug in and unplug your phone is a hassle. If you’re tired of the unnecessary plugging, simplify your life with a wireless charger for a discounted price.

