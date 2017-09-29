Here are the best Apple accessory deals for the iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch

It’s expensive being an Apple fanboy (or fangirl). Not only do you typically pay a premium for the Cupertino, California giant’s latest hardware — as the iPhone X proves — but Apple’s accessories can often cause sticker shock as well. Fortunately, when it comes to shopping for accessories, the Apple Store isn’t your only source.

Whether you’re looking to pair your newly minted iPhone with wireless headphones or simply need to restock on a few Lightning cables, we’ve rounded up some awesome Apple accessory deals from Amazon and the DT Shop for everything from your iPhone to your MacBook. We will periodically update these deals in the future, so be sure to act quickly if you want to get the best prices.

Walcase steel mesh Apple Watch band If you’ve jumped on the Apple Watch bandwagon, then getting a new strap is the perfect way to express your style. The Walcase iWatch bands are made from a durable stainless steel mesh and come in a wide variety of colors, with gold, black, and silver metals to match your watch case. They are available for both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches, and are a good option if you want a stylish and water-resistant strap but don’t care for the look or feel of rubber. Normally $33, a 73-percent discount brings the Walcase Apple Watch band down to $9 on Amazon. $9 on Amazon

Joy Factory Pinpoint X-Spring precision stylus Your iPad isn’t just another tablet, so it deserves more than just another stylus. The attractive Joy Factory X-Spring precision stylus allows you to work on any iPad or iPhone touchscreen with precision, and helps expand the versatility of multitouch. Unlike many styluses with chunky nibs, the Pinpoint X-Spring features a unique rotating fine tip that can make contact with the screen at angles of up to 180 degrees for extra comfort and precision when drawing and writing. Need to jot something down on paper? Just flip the stylus around and use the other end as a trational ballpoint pen. A $20 discount lets you score the Joy Factory Pinpoint precision stylus for $15 from the DT Shop. $15 on DT Shop

Anker Folio iPad keyboard case Anker makes a wide lineup of great accessories, and if you’ve been craving a physical keyboard for your iPad, this is your new best friend. The Anker Folio keyboard case features Bluetooth connectivity and iPad shortcut keys, allowing you to remain productive no matter where you are. The case also offers two ergonomic viewing angles for both typing and handheld use. The synthetic leather exterior provides an attractive cover for your iPad, and the Anker Folio automatically engages the tablet’s wake and sleep modes when opened and closed. $32 on Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones Now that the iPhone has gone headphone jack-less, you’re more in need of wireless headphones than ever. And if earbuds just aren’t your cup of tea, then maybe Dr. Dre’s Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones will do the trick. These headphones feature a wireless range of 30 feet and a battery that offers up to 40 hours of use before needing a charge. The fine-tuned acoustics offer crystal-clear audio and deep, rich bass response. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are normally priced at $300, but Amazon is now offering them at a $100 discount, which drops these over-ear cans down to $200. $200 on Amazon

Anker PowerLine 3-foot Lightning cable 3-pack Lightning cables are a must-have item for any Apple household. The Anker PowerLine cables are some of our favorites for charging up Apple gadgets, and Amazon has this 3-pack of MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables that can be used to keep your iPhone or iPad fully juiced. MFi certification, originally made for iPod, ensures that these cables now work with other Apple devices as well. Each cable measures three feet, and the Anker PowerLine 3-pack costs only $22 on Amazon after a 27 percent savings. $22 on Amazon

Mbeat PowerTime Apple Watch dock The $79 Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock is an add-on accessory that proudly displays your Apple Watch as it charges. However, if you don’t feel like dropping $79 on a dock designed to charge just one gadget, Mbeat’s PowerTime Apple Watch charging dock costs $35 and provides three additional USB ports that let you charge any USB-compatible gadgets in addition to your Apple Watch. Like Apple’s dock, it displays your Apple Watch as it is charging so you can still use it as your alarm clock. It’s currently 28 percent off its list price from the DT Shop. $35 on DT Shop

Oittm 5-port USB recharging dock The Oittm 5-port USB recharging dock puts your iPhone, iPad Mini, iPod (remember those?), or Apple Watch on display while they charge. The attractive and sturdy aluminum and ABS plastic dock features five ports — two on top for a Lightning cable and Apple Watch charger along with three USB connections in the back — for charging up to five devices simultaneously. The top is also removable to allow you to place your power cables inside the dock’s housing for easy cord management. At just $38 after a $62 discount, the Oittm 5-port dock is a solid and affordable all-in-one desktop charging station for all of your Apple gear. $38 on Amazon

Just Mobile Hover Dock The low-profile Just Mobile HoverDock charging podium gives your iPhone the illusion that it’s hovering while docked. The aluminum base features a rubber bottom to prevent sliding, and also features retractable cable storage that keeps your wires neatly out of sight while charging your device. The unit was designed to work with most iPhone cases and can also be used to prop up your iPhone while you FaceTime. It’s currently available for just $28 from our DT Shop. $28 on DT Shop

Hussar Magicbuds Bluetooth headphones Wireless headphones are the future of the iPhone, but not everyone can afford to spend $159 on Apple’s AirPods. Fortunately, there are plenty of affordable alternatives. Ideal for the gym, the ergonomic Hussar Magicbuds Bluetooth headphones are a highly rated and affordable option if you like the look of Dre Powerbeats but not their hefty price tag. The rechargeable battery offers up to nine hours of play time, and the Magicbuds can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, which makes them ideal for current and older iPhones and iPads. Hussar’s in-ear headphones are currently just $27 from Amazon. $27 on Amazon

Maxboost iPhone 7 & 8 3,200mAh battery case Maxboost is no stranger to the market of affordable and high-quality batteries and portable chargers, so it should be no surprise to see its iPhone battery case on our roundup. Apple devices generally offer very good battery life, but even the best batteries can unexpectedly die while you’re on the go. For those dreaded moments, the Maxboost battery case for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 has your back: The slim case houses a 3,200mAh battery that can increase the lifespan of your iPhone by up to 18 hours. The extended battery case doesn’t add much bulk to your iPhone and is currently just $27 on Amazon, saving you $43 off its normal price. $27 on Amazon