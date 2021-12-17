Latest AirPods 3 are down to lowest-ever price at Amazon today

One of the best AirPods deals right now is on the latest Apple AirPods 3. They’re down to just $140 now at Amazon, representing a savings of $39 or 22% off the usual price, and working out as the lowest-ever price at the major retailer. The absolute newest AirPods out there, they’re a great way of enjoying the advantages of Apple’s earbuds for a lot less than usual. Buy them now while stocks last. AirPods deals tend to fly out so there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to order them soon.

The latest Apple AirPods 3 are a fantastic upgrade to Apple’s previous AirPods range. For the price, you get very good sound quality with a whole bunch of excellent features. These include IPX4 water resistance as well as wireless MagSafe charging. Alongside that are smart features such as adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ears. In addition, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking ensures that sound feels like it’s placed all around you, giving you a truly immersive experience. These are the kind of features that easily make them worthy of consideration when checking out the best earbuds.

On top of all that, you get an all-new contoured design that’s super comfy in your ears. You also benefit from up to six hours of listening time from one charge as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time via the wireless charging case. Apple device owners can easily switch between devices within mere moments thanks to a really intuitive connection system, plus you can even easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Whether you’re working out and want to be entertained, or relaxing at home watching a movie, these Apple AirPods 3 are on hand to help you enjoy things in a simple but effective way.

Ideally suited for Apple owners and more, the Apple AirPods 3 are a great addition for anyone looking to improve their choice of audio equipment. Down to their lowest price ever, the Apple AirPods 3 are just $140 at Amazon, saving you $39 on the usual price. Buy them now while stocks last. These are likely to be very popular.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

