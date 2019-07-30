Deals

Where to find the latest deals for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Jufer Cooper
By

Apple recently updated its AirPods, making an already reliable product even better. The latest generation of AirPods (aka the AirPods 2) are compatible with either the wired or wireless charging case. If you are in the market for the most current Apple products, this is a great time to get your pair of the Apple AirPods, which are being discounted by up to $20 at Amazon and Walmart.

APPLE AIRPODS WITH WIRELESS CHARGING CASE (LATEST MODEL) – 10% OFF

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

At first glance, there’s not much difference between the old and new versions of Airpods, especially when it comes to design. The new version still features the same golf-tee antennas hanging down and the same little black acoustic screens.

That’s because the major changes took place inside the Airpods. The new H1 chip, which replaces the original W1 chip, supplies the new AirPods with some added functions and more reliable Bluetooth performance. Some changes also occurred in the wireless charging case itself. You won’t need a cord anymore as this new version introduced a case that supports Qi wireless charging. A blinking LED light on the case lets you know its charging status — a green light means it’s good to go while amber means it needs more charging.

The Apple AirPods’ common issues have also been improved, so you can now chat for up to 3 hours or enjoy five total hours of use on a single recharge.

Normally priced at $199, Amazon and Walmart have cut the price by 10%, giving you a $20 discount, bringing the price down to only $179.

APPLE AIRPODS WITH CHARGING CASE (LATEST MODEL) – $145

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Another variant of the latest Apple AirPods still features a wired charging case. If the wireless charging function is not your thing and you don’t want to spend an extra $34 for that particular feature, this one is for you. You can charge your AirPods using the Lightning connector instead.

The Apple AirPods are easy to set up and connect to your device automatically. You can also add other accessories and optimize your AirPods for a better experience.

You can quickly access Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.” The new AirPods offer rich, high-quality audio and voice for improved listening and talking. With its better Bluetooth connectivity, you will have a great time connecting with your iOS devices. You can even share music with other AirPods or PowerBeats headphones.

Amazon is currently restocking its items and is offering a $14 discount on AirPods. Better hurry and get your new pair of Apple AirPods with wired charging case for only $145 instead of $169.

Looking for other deals? Find great deals on AirPods alternatives on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
best 97 inch ipad pro cases moko 9 7 2
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 24% off the latest generation of iPads

If you are looking for one right now, Amazon currently has discounts of up to 24% on various Gold variants of Apple iPad. You can check them out here as we’ve listed them for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple accessories for macbook amazon deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Apple MacBook accessories before school starts

Congratulations on buying your MacBook. Get Apple accessories to match your laptop. You can now buy the Apple Magic Mouse 2, Apple Magic Keyboard, and Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at discounted prices on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

Looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch or the Garmin Forerunner? Check out the no-frills Amazfit Bip. It has all the smartwatch essentials and only retails for $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
fossil q explorist gen 3 smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Sport the Fossil Q Explorist smartwatch for 32% less on Amazon

If you want something far less pricey than the Apple Watch Series 4 but still want a wearable that's stylish, chic, and multi-functional, check out the Fossil Q Explorist smartwatch. It is available on Amazon for $174.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
arlo baby monitor amazon deal
Deals

Keep an eye on your infant with the Arlo Baby monitor, now 35% off on Amazon

Most of the time, a baby’s high-pitched cry is more than enough to alert you that it has woken up, is hungry, or needs a diaper change. But what about those other times? You need a baby monitor, like the Arlo Baby, now $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ninja air fryer af101 amazon deal
Deals

Make crispy and healthy meals with a Ninja air fryer, now only $100 on Amazon

Air fryers are an excellent way to enjoy delicious and crispy food without guilt. If you’re looking to buy one, Amazon currently has a deal on the highly-rated Ninja Air Fryer AF101 that makes it available for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Neato Botvac D7 review
Deals

Amazon takes 22% off price of the Neato Botvac D7 smart robot vacuum

Keeping up with household chores can be tough especially for busy people. Luckily, there are robotic vacuums to help in these situations. An excellent option is the Neato Botvac D7 Smart Robot Vacuum, now only $648 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
circle with disney internet content manager bottom copy
Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the challenge of controlling their children's internet exposure. You can now manage your kids' gadgets with Circle with Disney. Get this parental control device for only $30 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ue portable speakers amazon price cut megaboom 3
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either the UE Boom 2 or UE MegaBoom 3 along with their booming price cuts of up to 52% on Amazon. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles