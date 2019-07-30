Share

Apple recently updated its AirPods, making an already reliable product even better. The latest generation of AirPods (aka the AirPods 2) are compatible with either the wired or wireless charging case. If you are in the market for the most current Apple products, this is a great time to get your pair of the Apple AirPods, which are being discounted by up to $20 at Amazon and Walmart.

APPLE AIRPODS WITH WIRELESS CHARGING CASE (LATEST MODEL) – 10% OFF

At first glance, there’s not much difference between the old and new versions of Airpods, especially when it comes to design. The new version still features the same golf-tee antennas hanging down and the same little black acoustic screens.

That’s because the major changes took place inside the Airpods. The new H1 chip, which replaces the original W1 chip, supplies the new AirPods with some added functions and more reliable Bluetooth performance. Some changes also occurred in the wireless charging case itself. You won’t need a cord anymore as this new version introduced a case that supports Qi wireless charging. A blinking LED light on the case lets you know its charging status — a green light means it’s good to go while amber means it needs more charging.

The Apple AirPods’ common issues have also been improved, so you can now chat for up to 3 hours or enjoy five total hours of use on a single recharge.

Normally priced at $199, Amazon and Walmart have cut the price by 10%, giving you a $20 discount, bringing the price down to only $179.

APPLE AIRPODS WITH CHARGING CASE (LATEST MODEL) – $145

Another variant of the latest Apple AirPods still features a wired charging case. If the wireless charging function is not your thing and you don’t want to spend an extra $34 for that particular feature, this one is for you. You can charge your AirPods using the Lightning connector instead.

The Apple AirPods are easy to set up and connect to your device automatically. You can also add other accessories and optimize your AirPods for a better experience.

You can quickly access Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.” The new AirPods offer rich, high-quality audio and voice for improved listening and talking. With its better Bluetooth connectivity, you will have a great time connecting with your iOS devices. You can even share music with other AirPods or PowerBeats headphones.

Amazon is currently restocking its items and is offering a $14 discount on AirPods. Better hurry and get your new pair of Apple AirPods with wired charging case for only $145 instead of $169.

