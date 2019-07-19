Share

Apple’s latest AirPods are somehow still discounted from Walmart. The new AirPods model without the wireless charging case is $14 off from its regular price of $159. Walmart slashed the price of the second-generation AirPods to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day prices.

Apple’s AirPods is on our list of the best wireless earbuds for iOS. If you’re looking for the new version of Apple’s latest model with wireless charging case is out of stock until July 23 from Amazon but they’re available for the discounted price of $170. If you don’t care for the Qi wireless charger and prefer a cheaper option, don’t miss out on this $145 discount. It’s available for next day shipping from Walmart if you order in the next 10 hours.

One of the changes from the first generation of Apple AirPods is wireless synchronization and more listening time with 50% better battery life. Our tests found that AirPods offer about five hours of listening time before requiring a recharge, it’s more responsive, and less laggy in gaming environments. Call quality in windy environments was also improved. Much of the rest of the AirPod design and feature set is exactly the same as the first generation, just with a number of minor tweaks to make them an all-around worthy buy. We have all the best tips to optimize your Apple AirPods. And if you run into any issues take a look at our guide to help tips for fixing common errors.

These wireless earbuds are perfect for everyday use in your commute. If you need wireless freedom for working out AirPods are the best option for staying active and working out at the gym. There’s no denying that the sleek, modern look, practical engineering, and design make this one of the most sought-after Apple gadgets.

If you’re ready to cut the chord on headphones Apple AirPods is the best upgrade for you. Listen to music and get one of the best wireless earbuds in the market, now $145 from Walmart.

