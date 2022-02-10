AirPods Max are $99 off right now

Apple set the world ablaze when it created the AirPods and removed the headphone jack from its iPhone lineup, and it’s been a wild ride ever since, given how every major brand has tried its hand at a wireless audio product. Of course, Apple hasn’t sat by idly, and one of the best wireless headphones you can get is the AirPods Max, which Amazon is offering for $450 — $99 off the normal $549 price. It’s one of the better headphone deals you’re going to find on what Digital Trends named the best headphones of 2022, along with Sony’s WH-1000XM4, which is also on sale.

While certainly a bit on the pricier side, the AirPods Max come with a lot of features you might not expect out of a pair of headphones. For example, each ear cup has an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a position sensor, all of which work together to provide some top-tier spatial audio. The tech is also used to sense when you’re wearing the headphones and will pause any music or audio when you take them off. It even has both active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode, and you can easily switch between the two so that you can talk to folks without needing to take off the headphones.

As for the audio itself, each cup has Apple’s high-end H1 chip, the only Apple device to have two of them, and therefore one of the best audio devices that Apple sells and on the market in general. The audio fidelity is excellent overall, with a crisp and clear mid-range along with deep bass. Finally, the battery life can go up to 20 hours of use, depending wholly on things like noise cancellation being used or spatial audio running.

While the $450 price tag may seem a bit high, the AirPods Max is well worth it, especially given Amazon’s offer of a $99 discount from $549. Of course, if you prefer earphones more, then check out our other AirPods deals. We also have some great Apple deals going on if you want to pair your AirPods with something else in the Apple ecosystem.

