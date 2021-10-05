  1. Deals
AirPods, Beats Buds are super cheap during the Amazon Black Friday-Worthy Sale

If you already use many Apple devices, you probably want headphone deals from Apple itself because of their excellent compatibility, seamless pairing, and signal quality. That’s why you might be keeping an eye out for great AirPods deals and Beats headphone deals, which are Apple’s flagship headphone brands.

Today might be your lucky day. As part of the Amazon Black Friday deals, two fantastic pairs of earbuds from Apple are on sale right now. You can pick up the noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds for just $125, which is $25 off the regular price of $150. If you’re looking for something even more premium, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for only $180, a massive $70 off the standard price tag of $250. These deals are time-limited, so check them out as soon as you can! You can learn more about these amazing audio peripherals below.

Beats Studio Buds — $125, was $150

Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds are a fantastic option if you’re looking for a great audio experience without having to break the bank. In fact, in our Beats Studio Buds review, we called them “the perfect balance between features and price.” Unlike many wireless earbuds in this price range, they have Active Noise Canceling and a transparency mode that lets you decide when and where you want to hear the outside environment. They also have a battery life comparable to more expensive pairs; the buds themselves can last up to 8 hours, and with the charging case, they can last for up to 24 hours. They also sound great, with a bass-forward sound that pairs excellently with hip-hop, pop, and dance music. They’re also highly comfortable to wear for long periods and are IPX-4 rated for sweat and water resistance. They’re already an amazing value at their standard price tag of $150. At $125, the Beats Studio Buds are an absolute steal. Click the “Buy Now” button if you’re interested in this deal!

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $250

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can buy right now. In fact, in our review, we called them “a great set of compact, comfortable, and remarkably effective true wireless earbuds.” If you own an Apple device, it gets even better — the integrated H1 chip makes syncing and using them every day a seamless experience. Thanks to the high dynamic range amplifier, custom speaker driver, and excellent default tuning, these earbuds sound fantastic. Listeners of all kinds will enjoy the detailed and punchy sound profile, whether you’re listening to loud music, movies, or podcasts. The Apple AirPods Pro also has fantastic active noise canceling considering its form factor, which comes in handy if you’re in a loud environment and want to focus solely on what you’re listening to.

Regardless of your ear shape, you’ll also find that the AirPods Pro fit comfortably thanks to the swappable ear tips and small form factor. Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro for yourself at only $180, a massive $70 discount from the regular price of $250. If this sounds like your next pair of earbuds, click that “Buy Now” button before this deal ends!

More AirPods deals

You can’t go wrong with either of these two excellent headphones. However, if you’re looking for something else, you should check out some of the AirPods deals we’ve found online. We’ve put together some of our favorites below:

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$179 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$170 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$129 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$109 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge. more
Buy at Amazon
