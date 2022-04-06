Is $174 the new standard AirPods Pro price?

If you’ve ever used a pair of wireless earphones, you mostly have Apple to thank, as it created the market with the Apple AirPods. Of course, there have been a few iterations since then, including the premium Apple AirPods Pro, which are top-of-the-line and pretty expensive. That being said, you can grab them at a discounted price of $174 from Amazon, although there is some data to suggest that’s going to be their new price point moving forward, especially with the AirPods 3 out now.

If you look at the AirPods Pro trend lines on Camelcamelcamel.com, which tracks their price on Amazon, you’ll notice that they’ve consistently fluctuated between a high of around $195 and a low of $174, with the downward trend starting around the time the AirPods 3 were released. That seems to suggest that we might start seeing the AirPods Pro stay at a more consistent price of around $174, or at the very least, float around the average of $185. We still have Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to look forward to, and there’s a chance we might see a significant decrease in price at that point.

Either way, if you’ve wanted to grab the AirPods Pro, then there’s no reason not to buy a pair now, especially given that we’re months away from those sales dates, and there’s a possibility the price might jump in the interim. They come packed with many features, such as active noise cancellation, adaptive equalization, spatial audio, and voice control for Siri, along with a variety of other functions with a few presses on the earphone. You also get some great sweat and water resistance, meaning the earphones are easy to take outside, especially with the over four-hour charge of the AirPods and the additional 24-hour charge in the carrying case.

To that end, if you want the Apple AirPods Pro, grab them at Amazon for $174 since we don’t know for sure where their final price will settle. Or, if you’d prefer something else, we have some other Apple AirPods deals for you to check out, and if you’re more of a headphones kind of person, we have some excellent headphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations