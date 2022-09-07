Apple was full of announcements at its September event, and there’s no better time to buy some tech than when new models are announced, as deals tend to pop up all over the place. With Apple’s announcement of its the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods deals are front and center. You can get the current model AirPods Pro at Amazon right now for just $180. This is a savings of $69 from its regular price of $249, and the deal is made even better by the fact that Apple products rarely see such large discounts. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the current model AirPods Pro.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods lineup of in-ear headphones have been popular since their original launch, with the AirPods Pro sitting nicely at the top of the lineup. Made for a slightly different headphone user than the AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro have some beneficial features in addition to the high-quality audio AirPods users are accustomed to. One of those features is active noise cancellation, which blocks outside noise so you can immerse yourself in your music or whatever content you may be taking in. The AirPods Pro also have a transparency mode, which allows you to hear the world around you while the headphones are in use.

The AirPods Pro also have many of the great features people have come to love in Apple’s AirPods lineup, including spacial audio with dynamic head tracking. This is a technology that’s able to tell where your head is pointed relative to the device you’re watching content on, and that’s able to place sound all around you based on that. This makes watching movies and other content a truly immersive experience. Battery life on the AirPods Pro can reach up to four-and-a-half hours on a single charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case. This case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers, allowing you to bring some wireless charging to your Apple ecosystem. If you’re uncertain which AirPods model may be best for you, we’ve got you covered in figuring out which AirPods you should buy.

We feel the new AirPods Pro 2 are “next level,” but even so, the current model AirPods Pro still have a lot to offer, especially when it’s one of the best headphone deals available. Currently you can grab the AirPods Pro for just $180 at Amazon, which is a savings of $69 from its regular price of $249.

