Save big on AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ this Labor Day

Labor Day doesn’t just mean a holiday for many of us. It also means the perfect time to dip into some retail therapy and treat yourself to a great bargain. With so many great Labor Day sales out there right now, there’s no shortage of options for your wallet. If you’re in the market for some great new wireless earphones, you’ve come to the right place with great deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Apple AirPods Pro. Right now, you can save at least $30 on these great truly wireless earbuds.

Ideal for all smartphones and not just Samsung devices, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are Samsung’s equivalent of Apple’s AirPods but with a much smaller price tag. That price is even smaller this Labor Day with Amazon selling them for just $110 compared to the usual price of $150. The stylish earbuds isolate you from distracting noises while still allowing you to filter in some of the outside world when you need it.

Alongside that, you get to enjoy up to 11 hours of listening on a single charge, with another 11 hours worth of music stemming from the earbuds’ wireless charging case. If you’re worried about running out of juice, a 3-minute quick charge gives you an hour’s worth of playback,, which is highly convenient. An internal microphone alongside two external microphones means you can easily take calls through these earbuds without any issue as well.

Ordinarily priced at $150, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for just $110 right now for Labor Day.

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $250

A beloved favorite thanks to its stylish minimalist looks, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $220 for Labor Day. Normally priced at $250, you save $30 on the usual deal at Amazon. The Apple AirPods Pro offer a truly wireless listening experience with a choice of three different sizes of silicone tips to ensure they’re comfy in your ears. Alongside that is active noise cancellation so you can focus on your music and block out surrounding distractions, with a transparency mode for those times you need to react to the world around you.

In addition is Adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, along with Siri support for iOS smartphone users. Listening time on one charge is a little low at 4.5 hours but combined with the wireless charging case, you get a more than respectable 24 hours worth of juice so you won’t need to worry about needing a power source too often.

Ordinarily priced at $250, you can grab the Apple AirPods Pro for just $220 right now thanks to Verizon’s Labor Day sale.

