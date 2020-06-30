Apple iPad 10.2, Microsoft Surface Go prices slashed in time for 4th of July

Independence Day is not just the time just for barbecues, fireworks, and other celebratory festivities. It also signifies shopping, as the holiday brings forth some of the biggest sales of the year. Two of the best tablets right now, the Apple iPad 10.2 and Microsoft Surface Go, are available at Amazon at awesome discounted prices. Score the tablet of your dreams for as low as $279. And here are even more 4th of July sales that you must check out, including more iPad deals and tablet deals.

Apple iPad 10.2 – $279, was $329

Why get an iPad, particularly the iPad 10.2, when you can get a laptop? For starters, tablets in general are way more portable. Without a physical keyboard (which of course, has been transferred to the screen), it’s easier to carry an iPad around. Plus, thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, it is more powerful than ever, more than capable of handling simple everyday tasks like surfing the internet, emailing, and document writing. If you feel like you can’t do without a physical keyboard, you can always purchase Apple’s Smart Keyboard to really maximize the iPad’s functionality.

It’s also worth mentioning that this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, and it looks sharp, and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro. You don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power. Instead of Face ID, which remains exclusive to the iPad Pro and the latest iPhones, you get Touch ID for security. Probably its biggest draw is that it’s the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup. With a powerful processor, a fantastic operating system, and a large and gorgeous display, the iPad 10.2 is indisputably the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget.

Microsoft Surface Go – $447, was $549

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and most affordable tablet in the Microsoft Surface line. It’s the ideal travel buddy and perfect for those who don’t want to dive into the Surface Pro’s larger screen and slightly higher price tag. Basically a 10-inch tablet/laptop hybrid, it runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart that’s plenty fast and powerful. Its aluminum unibody screams premium quality and its 10-inch display is drop-dead gorgeous. With a resolution of 1,800 x 1,200 pixels, everything looks sharp, plus it can go incredibly bright, maxing out at 420 nits in our tests. That’s better than most laptops, especially at this price, and it’s important since the Surface Go is likely to be used outdoors and on the go. Although not bundled, you should definitely consider purchasing the Signature Type Cover. This detachable keyboard doubles as a kickstand and offers an extremely comfortable typing experience.

