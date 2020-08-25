Just in time for the start of Labor Day sales season, Amazon has cut the prices on the Apple iPad and Apple iPad Mini, making them even more attractive propositions than usual. With $50 off each model, this is a fantastic time to upgrade your tablet experience via one of these great iPad deals.

Ordinarily priced at $330, you can get the latest model of the Apple iPad 10.2-inch for just $280 at the moment through Amazon. The 32GB tablet offers a fantastic 10.2-inch Retina Display that looks great whether you’re working away on an important work document or enjoying your favorite shows on Netflix. An A10 Fusion processor chip means it can easily handle multi-tasking as well as checking out the latest games via Apple Arcade.

Keen to take some photos? The Apple iPad does that, too, with an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. It also has great security via its Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Don’t worry about having to recharge it too often either with up to 10 hours of battery life meaning this Apple iPad will last you the working day without any issue. There’s support for the Apple smart keyboard and Apple Pencil, too, if you want to turn this device into more of a hybrid laptop.

With a $50 price reduction, this is a great time to check it out.

Apple iPad Mini — $350, was $400

If you prefer a smaller tablet experience, you can’t go wrong with the Apple iPad Mini. Its 7.9-inch Retina Display makes it smaller to hold and carry around with you but it looks as sharp as ever so you won’t miss out on great screen quality. It has an A12 Bionic chip which means it will be suitably speedy whether you’re working or at play with the device, plus 64GB of storage means you won’t need to rely on cloud storage very often. Like the Apple iPad, it has an 8MP back camera but its FaceTime HD front camera is a far superior 7MP, meaning it’s perfect for taking video calls while out.

As before, there’s an up to 10-hour battery life so you’re good to go all day long. It also has Touch ID fingerprint sensor support so you know you’re covered when it comes to strong security.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Apple iPad Mini is down to $350 right now at Amazon.

