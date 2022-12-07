Tis three weeks before Christmas and everybody is stirring, even the mouse! If you haven’t figured out what to get everyone in your family, we get it, so we’re following all of the top gifts for the season and seeing what deals we can find on them that you can still act on in time for the big day. Naturally, this includes keeping a close eye on all of the iPad deals that come and go throughout the month. Today, that means we’re going to be looking at the Apple iPad 10’s 2022 version — Apple’s latest iPad — which is selling for only $399, a full $50 down from the typical $449 price.

Why you should buy the 2022 Apple iPad

Starting from a standpoint of pure technological prowess, the 2022 Apple iPad displays in an impressive 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution on its 10.9-inch screen. Additionally, the 2022 Apple iPad’s screen is powered by Apple True Tone, which dynamically corrects colors according to what environment you’re in. With 64 GB and 256 GB storage options available, you’ll have as much space as you could ever want on the machine. This becomes especially apparent when you realize that it comes equipped with the next gen Wi-Fi 6, making intense levels of cloud storage comparably easy. As admitted in our 2022 Apple iPad review, you probably won’t use the 12 MP camera as your main camera, but won’t be disappointed by its presence, either. Finally, it uses a powerful A14 chip and has all-day battery life!

However, as with most Apple products, it is the overall design and feature rich abilities that draw customers towards it. We’ve detailed the simplicity of the 2022 Apple iPad’s initial setup before, saying that anybody — even those without technical skills and vocab handy — can get through it. Of course, there is more than just setup to cheer about. Both the 2022 Apple iPad and 2022 Apple iPad Air are getting a new operating system. iPadOS 16 is capable of running desktop quality apps, handoff FaceTime calls from your iPhone to your iPad, and more. Plus, the 2022 Apple iPad works with the 1st gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio.

So, if there is someone in your life that is way overdue for a new iPad, let this be their moment. Buy the 2022 Apple iPad today — for $50 off — and have it arrive before your holiday get together. The 2022 Apple iPad, usually $449, is just $399 today so don’t wait!

