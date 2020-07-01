Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for 4th of July

If you’ve been dying to purchase a shiny new iPad for the longest time, now’s your chance to get one for a fraction of the cost. Several online retailers have kicked off their 4th of July sales. Take Amazon, for example. It has discounted teh Apple iPad 10.2, iPad Air, and iPad Pro 12.9 — and with prices starting at only $279, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Apple iPad 10.2 – $279, was $329

Why get an iPad, particularly the iPad 10.2, when you can get a laptop? For starters, tablets in general are way more portable. Without a physical keyboard (which of course, has been transferred to the screen), it’s easier to carry an iPad around. Plus, thanks to its A10 Fusion processor, it is more powerful than ever, more than capable of handling simple everyday tasks like surfing the internet, emailing, and document writing. If you feel like you can’t do without a physical keyboard, you can always purchase Apple’s Smart Keyboard to really maximize the iPad’s functionality.

It’s also worth mentioning that this tablet now boasts a bigger 10.2-inch screen compared to the previous model’s 9.7-inch display. The LCD panel’s pixel density is the same at 264 pixels per inch, and it looks sharp, and is colorful and very bright. And thankfully the headphone jack has not been removed, unlike the iPad Pro. You don’t have to go hunting for a 3.5mm-to-Lightning jack once your Bluetooth headphones lose power. Instead of Face ID, which remains exclusive to the iPad Pro and the latest iPhones, you get Touch ID for security. Probably its biggest draw is that it’s the most affordable iPad in Apple’s current lineup. With a powerful processor, a fantastic operating system, and a large and gorgeous display, the iPad 10.2 is indisputably the best tablet that you can buy on a limited budget.

iPad Air — $469, was $499

The iPad Air sits in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPads and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite its lower price, the iPad Air boasts several high-end features, including the Smart Keyboard and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is its 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, offering crisp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen supports True Tone Display as well, resulting in a more natural-looking picture. Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Zipping through numerous apps and multitasking proved fast and seamless, and small touches like the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient. Want to expand the iPad Air’s capabilities to cover work much faster and more efficiently? You’ll be glad to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and first-gen Apple Pencil (both sold separately). This enables you to bang out some light typing jobs or get creative with doodling and sketching. The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don’t have the budget for it. Instead of its usual hefty price of $499, take it home for $469.

iPad Pro 12.9 — $980, was $1,000

If you’re looking for something powerful to replace your laptop with, take a look at the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, our choice for the best tablet of 2019. It has a lot going for it, starting with its 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution Retina LED display. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant, and it gets plenty bright even when outdoors. Furthermore, it supports HDR content and has a 120hz screen refresh rate, so watching videos and working on this tablet is an absolute blast.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the powerful A12X Bionic processor. Playing graphically demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid in our experience with the device, and Apple even claims the chip can process graphical input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking also wasn’t an issue, as the iPad Pro can deftly handle heavy programs like Photoshop with relative ease. While you might still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs, the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air. Probably the biggest draw for the iPad Pro is its exclusive compatibility with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. The other iPads only support the 1st-gen Apple Pencil, which you have to plug into the Lighting port to charge and which is always in danger of snapping in half. The Apple Pencil 2, on the other hand, can be charged wirelessly and magnetically attaches onto the frame of the iPad Pro. Get it at Amazon today for $980 instead of $1,000.

