Apple’s iPads continue to lead the way when it comes to the best tablets, and the latest generation of iPad is seemingly the most practical option for most tablet aficionados. If you are looking for one right now, Amazon currently has discounts of up to 24% on gold versions of the iPad. Check them out below.

APPLE IPAD (WI-FI, 32GB), GOLD (LATEST MODEL) – 24% OFF

apple ipad latest models gold variant amazon deal wi fi 32gb model

With a 9.7-inch Retina display, 7.5mm thickness, and weighing just 1 pound, the latest model of iPad is as portable as can be and comes in a sleek design. It has an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and an embedded M10 coprocessor that powers the tablet to perform tasks and run applications.

The iOS 12 operating system involves Group FaceTime and augmented reality experiences that can be shared online. While the iPad lets you run multiple apps at once, it does not lose power or performance. The possibilities with this tablet are endless with more than 1.3 million available apps available for you to download.

While it normally sells at $329, Amazon cut $80 off its price, making it more affordable at $249.

APPLE IPAD (WI-FI + CELLULAR, 32GB) – GOLD (LATEST MODEL) – 17% OFF

apple ipad latest models gold variant amazon deal wi fi cellular 32gb model

The cellular version of the iPad is somewhat more costly than the Wi-Fi-only model. But with Apple SIM, you will be connected with cellular data networks in more than 180 countries, so it’s still worth the price. Your iPad can also operate at top speed in all kinds of conditions with its 300 Mbps of LTE speed and 866 Mbps of Wi-Fi speed.

With 10-hour battery life on a single charge, you are guaranteed that it will never slow down soon enough. The iPad allows you to write, draw, surf the web, and do almost anything in between charges.

Amazon reduced its price by $80 so you can bring this home now for only $379 from its original price of $489.

APPLE IPAD (WI-FI + CELLULAR, 128GB) – GOLD (LATEST MODEL) – 23% OFF

apple ipad latest models gold variant amazon deal wi fi cellular 128gb model

Aside from its huge 128 GB internal storage, you can also conveniently save your files, notes, and photos to the iCloud. The Files app will keep your documents safe and in one place so you can also use it with your other devices.

The iPad has a multitouch capability that helps you do various tasks at once. It has more than 3.3 billion transistors allowing exceptional performance and speeds whether you’re playing graphics-demanding games, editing 4K video, or exploring augmented reality apps.

You can get this now at Amazon for only $430 instead of $559. That is a whopping $129 discount for you.

