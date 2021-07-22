There’s no shortage of tablet deals online, but if you’re an Apple fan, you should only focus on taking advantage of iPad deals. Amazon, one of the best sources of discounts for iPads, is currently selling the 64GB, Wi-Fi version of the 5th-generation iPad Mini for just $369, after a $30 discount to its original price of $399.

The 5th-generation iPad Mini remains a very capable tablet even after two years since it was launched, and it will further expand its capabilities with the upcoming release of iPadOS 15. The new operating system for Apple’s tablets will introduce improved multitasking, floating windows, the Quick Notes feature, and FaceTime upgrades, among other additions. The iPad Mini also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, for added convenience.

The iPad Mini’s 7.9-inch Retina screen displays realistic colors, and its A12 Bionic chip delivers quick performance when launching apps and multitasking between them. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the tablet, which should be more than enough time to find an outlet for you to charge it. When comparing the 5th-generation iPad Mini and 8th-generation iPad, the iPad Mini’s advantages include superior pixel density, better selfie and rear cameras, and more user-friendly dimensions.

Apple revolutionized the tablet industry with the original iPad in 2010, and more than a decade later, the line of mobile devices is still going strong. The 5th-generation iPad Mini is a prime example of the excellence of Apple’s tablets, so you should grab any opportunity to buy it at a discount, such as Amazon’s offer that slashes $30 off the 64GB, Wi-Fi version’s original price of $399 to make it more affordable at $369. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you want to acquire the latest iPad Mini for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More iPad deals

Amazon’s offer for the 5th-generation iPad Mini is tempting, but if you want to look around, there are more iPad models that are on sale not just on Amazon, but also from other retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best iPad deals that are currently available, so you don’t have to hunt them down one by one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations