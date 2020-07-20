Apple iPad Mini on sale for just $350 at Best Buy — save $50

In the market to upgrade your existing tablet or discover the wonders of iPads for the first time? Right now, Best Buy has the latest iPad Mini for $50 off so it’s the ideal time to dip in and see what all the fuss is about. Ordinarily priced at $400, the latest iPad Mini (64GB) is only $350 at the moment, making it one of the better iPad deals out there.

A great device for those times when your smartphone’s screen is a little too small but you can’t be bothered to grab your laptop, the 7.9-inch Retina display looks fantastically sharp no matter what you’re doing with it. That’s thanks to its use of True Tone and wide color technology, making everything pop when on screen and look great.

The iPad Mini is speedy, too, thanks to its A12 Bionic chip, which ensures you’ll be good to go whether you’re using multiple productivity apps or indulging in anything that Apple Arcade has to offer. The latest iPadOS means that intuitive multitasking is a breeze as well, making this little tablet all the more convenient. Up to 10 hours of battery life guarantees you won’t have to worry about recharging too often.

For the security conscious, there’s Touch ID courtesy of the iPad Mini’s fingerprint sensor. You also get an 8MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera which is perfect for those catch-up FaceTime calls, and for the occasional photo when out and about. If you feel like expanding your options, there’s also Apple Pencil support if you want to use the iPad Mini as a graphics tablet.

Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with the latest iPad Mini model. It’s convenient, lightweight, and does everything you could want from a tablet device. The stylish device is normally priced at $400 but for a limited time only, Best Buy has cut the price by $50, bringing it down to $350. Free Apple Music and Apple News+ for 4 months has also been bundled in, making it an even better deal. If you’ve been considering a new tablet purchase, this is the ideal time to snap one up.

