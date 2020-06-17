Save on latest Apple iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — starting at only $699

Two of the finest tablets in town, the Apple iPad Pro and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, have wound up in the bargain bin at their cheapest-ever prices. Both are the very latest models and are bound to breathe fresh life into your portable workstation. Just keep in mind though that these puppies aren’t cheap, with pricing starting at $699. Don’t have that sort of cash to burn? Check out some of the other tablet deals available now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $699, was $959

Stuck between a tablet or a laptop? The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a fantastic compromise, offering both portability and power in one sleek package. It isn’t often that a tablet with a computer’s operating system — Windows 10 in this case — works as well as this one does.

The device’s screen is smaller than most, measuring a total of 12.3 inches, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to carry around. In fact, it’s compact enough that you can grab it and go with one hand since it only weighs 2.38 pounds. The display has a maximum resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 for crystal-clear visuals, and it’s only made better with a PixelSense screen feature that grants pinpoint accuracy when browsing with your fingers or a pen.

Inside the chassis, the Surface Pro 7 is powered by a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM. While it’s easy to be deceived by the name, the latest i3 is capable of outmatching eighth-generation i5’s, meaning that your workflow and usage won’t be hampered by delayed performance. Multitasking is a breeze, yes, but you won’t want to push it. Heavy gaming and video editing are off the table for this one, unfortunately. Casual use, like browsing, video-watching, documenting, and basic photo editing, shouldn’t be an issue though.

There’s also more than enough storage space to satisfy most office-related functions, with a 128GB SSD keeping performance at peak condition while making transfer times a thing of the past. It’s also decent as a makeshift camera because the front and back cameras have five- and eight-megapixel resolutions respectively, while videos are captured in 1080p. The Surface Pro 7 even has the same universal connectivity as a standard computer, boasting USB-A, USB-C, and MicroSD(XC) inputs. This means that you won’t have to worry about scrambling for an adapter and can connect devices straight to the tablet.

With a battery life that lasts up to 10 and a half hours, there isn’t much the Surface Pro 7 is lacking apart from greater performance. It can even charge over four-fifths of the battery capacity in a single hour. To really seal the deal, this Surface Pro 7 comes bundled with a Type Cover, providing exceptional bang for your buck. When you could be switching from laptop to tablet in seconds, there’s no better time than now to make the switch. If you’re interested, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is available on Best Buy where it’s discounted at only $699 from its retail price of $959.

BUY NOW

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 — $949, was $999

In this day and age, it’s nearly impossible to deny the sheer value and functionality of an Apple product, especially when it comes to the brand’s iPad line. The latest iPad Pro is a technological marvel that masterfully blends style with substance, and its features — as always — are well worth the premium price.

The tablet measures just under 13 inches — 12.9 specifically — making it a great choice to carry around. It fits comfortably in most bags, and with a petite weight of only 1.41 pounds, it won’t wear out your fingers as a hand-carry before you even get to use it. The screen’s 2,732 x 2,048 resolution is a pleasure to look at as is, but coupled with Apple’s proprietary Liquid Retina display technology, navigating feels silky smooth while pixelation and lossy visuals are eliminated entirely, ensuring you always get the best picture quality available at any angle.

For work, play, and leisure, the iPad Pro is well-armed with Apple’s second-most advanced processor, the A12Z Bionic chip, which is only one step behind the iPhone 11’s A13. There isn’t much left to the imagination in terms of what the iPad Pro can do. It’s capable of multitasking with over twenty different apps open simultaneously, including your browser and its hundreds of tabs, so you can work at maximum efficiency and maintain it for hours on end. Whether it’s hardcore video editing, gaming, or clerical work, the iPad Pro can handle it all with ease — as long as it’s available on the platform of course — and we don’t say that lightly.

The iPad Pro also features a 128GB SSD for expansive storage while keeping the system working flawlessly and cutting file transfer times to mere milliseconds. If you’ll be capturing photos or videos, the tablet comes with Apple’s innovative (Ultra) Wide lenses for breathtaking seven- and 12-megapixel resolution images with the front and back cameras, respectively. Videos taken from the front are only recorded in 1,080p, but the rear can film in 4K quality for industry-leading footage. Audio is also handled by a four-speaker system and five-mic array for crystal clear and full-bodied sound to complete the audio-visual spectacle.

Unfortunately, the iPad Pro does fall a bit flat when it comes to connectivity. It only has a single USB-C port, so you’ll be heavily reliant on adapters if you want to connect anything else. Yes, even headphones. This is only a small price to pay in the long run though, considering everything else the iPad Pro offers. As the pièce de résistance, the iPad Pro can last upwards of 10 hours on a full charge, allowing you to use it for a whole day before it needs to rest. Keep in mind though that too many unclosed apps will drain the battery surprisingly fast. If you want Apple’s best tablet with features that blow most laptops out of the water, the iPad Pro is on sale on Amazon for $949, down from the usual $999.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations