iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro on sale for up to $100 off — but not for long

Since its debut in 2010, the iPad has proven time and time again why it’s a solid go-to tablet and computer substitute. Although other brands have dared to challenge Apple’s reign in other markets like smartphones, the unmistakeable domination of the iPad when it comes to tablets is nearly unmatched. For some of us long-term users, the iPad has become an integral part of our daily lives. It’s difficult to imagine ever giving up the iPad for another tablet, especially since we know what we’re paying a premium for — the quality.

If you’re looking for a reliable Apple tablet, look no further. We’ve rounded up great deals for Apple’s latest iPad models with prices as low as $400. Whether you’re looking to work from home or stay on-the-go, the iPad is an investment worth making. Check them out on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, and experience the luxuries of the best tablets on the market without paying nearly as much of a premium.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 128GB) — $400, was $430

Being the most recent model, high expectations were set for the iPad prior to its launch, and — following its release — we were not disappointed. The classic Apple iPad comes with a 10.2-inch screen that features the trademark Retina display. This makes every swipe and motion feel more fluid than other LED or LCD screens, so it’s nearly impossible for anyone to experience graininess or pixelation, keeping activity seamless and undelayed. While its A10 Fusion chip isn’t the latest, it can still get the job done better than some phones that are releasing in 2020. You can rest assured that its performance and response rates are still up to competitive standards.

The Apple iPad uses an eight-megapixel back camera that allows casual users and aspiring photographers to create quality HD photos and 1080p videos with ease. It’s also far more portable than a standard digital camera, weighing in at just over one pound. You won’t have to worry about lugging around any heavy-duty equipment all day. This is especially true considering the iPad can last up to 10 hours, regardless of whether you’re on Wi-Fi or cellular data. It also uses a lightning connector for its charger, so, unfortunately, if you’re using any products with a USB-C port, you can’t mix and match charger cables. However, if your devices still uses a lightning cable, or if you only care about the iPad, then this shouldn’t be a problem.

For extra convenience, every iPad model listed here is also fully compatible with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. This way, you can transform your tablet into a miniature laptop in seconds. The classic Apple iPad’s latest model is currently on sale for as low as $400 on Amazon. Save up to $30 from its retail price now.

iPad Air (10.5-inch, 256GB) — $550, was $650

If the classic iPad lacks power and the iPad Pro lacks affordability, the iPad Air offers a great in-between. Its 10.5-inch screen also features a Retina display and still has the home button, serving as a robust upgrade to the classic iPad’s functionalities. The A12 Bionic chip is only a step behind the iPad Pro’s A12X Bionic chip, giving the iPad Air a processing speed that’s comparable to the Pro for less than half the price. Its eight-megapixel back camera is capable of taking HD photos and videos without the need for separate hardware.

In terms of weight, the iPad Air is just slightly lighter than the other tablets on the list, weighing exactly one pound. This may seem like a negligible factor, but when Apple is making some of the best tablets on the market, every little detail can make a huge difference. The iPad Air can also last as long as some iPad Pros, reaching up to 10 hours of battery life, allowing you to stay on-the-go without the need for a charger.

The iPad Air is currently discounted on Best Buy for only $550, scoring you up to $100 in savings. Not only that, but you also get a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ upon purchase. Now you can enjoy the magic of the iPad’s display with Apple’s wide array of curated shows and movies anytime — and anywhere — you want.

iPad Pro (11-inch, 1TB) — $1,249, was $1,349

If you want more from your tablet and the classic iPad just doesn’t cut it, then the iPad Pro is what you need. Apple’s newest model pushes its capabilities further than any release before. Some of its users have even migrated from laptops completely, preferring the power and practical utility of tablets over their dedicated notebooks. It comes in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, but if you don’t need the 1TB storage space that comes with this deal, there’s also a 12.9-inch model with 512GB on sale.

One of the first things you’ll notice with the 2018 release of the iPad Pro is its lack of a home button. While this does essentially make Touch ID obsolete, it opens room for innovation by using Face ID instead. Instead of pressing a button, the iPad Pro empowers its users by giving full control over the interface with a single swipe of a finger. Now that there’s more screen than bezel, the Liquid Retina display transforms every activity — no matter how mundane — into an immersive cinematic experience with True Tone colors and ProMotion technology.

The A12X Bionic chip is also significantly more advanced than the classic iPad’s A10 Fusion. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to claim that the iPad Pro runs and processes complex operations faster than some laptops — and that’s exactly what Apple did. And, boy, were they right. With the iPad’s multitasking capabilities, you can do just about everything you would need to on multiple monitors in a single compact screen. Plus, it can last upward of 10 hours, even with constant use.

It upgrades the classic iPad’s eight-megapixel camera with a 12-megapixel camera for 4K videos and camera-quality photos. What’s more, even with all the jam-packed features, the iPad Pro weighs 0.04 pounds less than the classic iPad, giving you more for less — in weight — and at a discount. With $100 off its retail price, you can get the iPad Pro for only $1,249 on Walmart.

