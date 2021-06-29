  1. Deals
Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab get steep price cuts at Amazon

By

The best thing about a tablet is that it’s so much more than just a big smartphone. If you pair wireless peripherals with one, like a Bluetooth keyboard, you can turn it into a laptop or more powerful computing device. That’s why it’s always good to check out all of the iPad deals and Samsung Galaxy Tab deals that are available, two of the best types of tablets out there.

If the talk about tablet deals piques your interest, you might be happy to know that Amazon is currently hosting discounts on a few different models. The 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch is available for $395, which is $34 off the full price. Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is $180, which is $50 off the full price. You can find out more about those deals below.

2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch WiFi 128GB (8th Gen) – $395, was $429

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

If you’re wondering how the 2020 iPad stacks up against the previous generation models, you can read our iPad (2020) vs. iPad (2019) feature. The overall winner was the 2020 version, and our Simon Chandler praised the newer and much faster processor in the upgraded model.

In short, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen display, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with neural engine support, an 8MP back camera, a 1.2MP front camera with FaceTime HD support, and stereo speakers that sound great. Amazon is currently offering the Wi-Fi-only 128GB model for $34 off the usual $430 price, which brings the price to $395 with free shipping. Both space gray and the silver models are on sale, so remember to choose your preferred color!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch WiFi 32GB (SM-T500NZSAXAR) – $180, was $230

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a slim and stylish Android tablet, running Android Q. It features a 10.4-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+). Inside is a Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It’s lean, it’s mean, and it’s a lot of fun to use. The Galaxy Tab A7 earned our “Best Midrange Android Tablet” award in the Best Android Tablets for 2021 feature.

Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $50 off the full price of $230. That brings the total to $180 with free shipping and free returns for Prime members. Gold, gray, and silver are all on sale!

More Tablet Deals Available Now

Not sold on either the 2020 Apple iPad 10.2-inch or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7? There are plenty of other tablet deals available, including other models of the Apple iPad. Check them out below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

$527 $650
The Galaxy Tab S7 is a great middle ground if you're looking for a strong Android tablet with stylus support, processing power, and a strong battery life. Grab it now for a bargain price.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, Alexa-Enabled with Smart Dock (32GB)

$170 $180
Want your tablet to be a flexible media station? This tablet from Lenovo comes with a smart dock, Amazon Alexa support, and can be picked up and moved around when needed.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$527 $730
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 256GB of storage works hard, plays hard, and now costs less. A great Android option for productivity hounds on the move.
Buy at Amazon
