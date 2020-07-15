These fantastic Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 deals won’t last long

  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now is the perfect time to invest in a new midrange laptop with some great offers from Amazon and Dell. Whether you’re team Windows or team MacOS, it’s possible to buy a fantastic Dell XPS 13 or Apple MacBook Air for under $1,000 right now with savings of up to $1,000 on each.

Apple MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

Ordinarily priced at $1,000, the Apple MacBook Air is enjoying a modest discount at Amazon with $100 off. MacBook deals are hard to come by so this works out as a pretty good offer. For the price, you get the latest model MacBook Air which means a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. With a 13-inch screen, it’s big enough for you to see everything you’re doing while also small enough that it’s easy to toss into your bag and take wherever you’re going. It weighs just under 3 pounds.

With up to 12 hours of battery life, you can’t go wrong with how wonderfully portable the MacBook Air is. If you’re worried about security, touch ID support means you can be safe in the knowledge that your laptop can never be unlocked without your fingerprint. It’s a great addition to a device already focused on portability.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air for only $900 at Amazon, after an additional $50 automatic discount at checkout.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,050

Keen for a Windows-based device? The Dell XPS 13 offers plenty of power for the price and is one of the better laptop deals out there at the moment. Normally priced at $1,050, it’s enjoying a modest discount of $50 right now. For the price, you get the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. A 13.3-inch display means it’s easy to look at all day while also being portable enough to take out and about with you.

The laptop is Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop ever and weighs only 2.7 pounds. It promises an incredible battery life too with Dell reckoning it’ll last up to 19 hours when using productivity apps or up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix. It looks stylish too with a smaller bezel than ever before while still offering useful security features like a fingerprint reader.

At the moment, the Dell XPS 13 is reduced to $1,000, down from $1,050 at Dell.

