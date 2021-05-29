Apple MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13 prices cut for Memorial Day

In addition to its commemorative meaning, for many, Memorial Day also means the first day of summer and a three-day weekend of BBQs and picnics. But it is also known for Memorial Day sales, of which we’ve already seen quite a few. And while laptops may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Memorial Day, those are on sale too. Indeed, we recently saw a bevy of laptop deals at the Dell Memorial Day sale, including our favorite that we’ve highlighted below. But what’s that, you’re a Mac person? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, too, with an Amazon Memorial Day deal on a MacBook detailed below.

Dell XPS 13 — $900, was $1,000

This Dell XPS 13 is really a thing of beauty, combining power, portability, and top-notch design, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the best laptops money can buy. For one, it weighs only 2.6 pounds and is 0.62 inches thick, making it easy to take anywhere you go. Fortunately, you don’t lose anything with its diminutive size. Dell has packed a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display into an 11-inch form factor, so you get a 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. That display also has 400-nit brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio, so every inch of it looks stunning. Plus, there’s plenty of power under the hood, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. All this for under a grand!

With the latest iteration of its 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple wasn’t content to rest on its laurels. Indeed, our reviewer called it “the most exciting Mac in years,” and praised its speed, display, and sound. The key is its new M1 chip and eight-core CPU, which makes it lightning-fast. In fact, there are few comparable laptops that can touch it. It will handle just about anything you throw at it and look good doing it, with its Retina display. It also has the longest battery life of any Mac. At 20 hours, you can take it with you for the day and not worry about charging it till you get home, making it the perfect summer companion for working remotely. Even better, it’s almost $100 off!

