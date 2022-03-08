How to pre-order the new iPad Air 5

The latest announcement to come out of the March Apple release event is the upgraded iPad Air, which will now feature Apple’s powerful M1 chip, the same chip on the iPad Pro. That’s quite a considerable upgrade compared to the A14 chip it used to come with. And with the new M1 chip, it’s up to 60% more powerful. As such, the new iPad Air is a beast and should handle most tasks pretty easily, including gaming, machine learning, and productivity tasks. Besides that, it also comes with a new 12MP wide-angle camera that supports Center Stage, a nice little upgrade that is outshined by the impressive CPU upgrade, but nonetheless an excellent addition.

Other than that, it remains relatively similar to the previous iPad Air with a 10.9-inch HD Retina display that’s surprisingly powerful. There’s also 5G and a remarkably long battery life for those circumstances where you can’t easily gain access to power. It has a USB-C port, which will be appreciated by most users, and it has the same accessories that you’d expect, such as the second-gen Apple Pencil, the Apple magic keyboard, and the carrying folio.

Prices start at $599 and go up to $899 depending on the options you pick, as well as two versions to choose from: wireless and wireless + cellular. Pre-orders start on March 11, with the first shipments starting on March 18. Also, check out some of the other things that came out from this Apple event, as well as the rumored releases for their spring 2022 release event.

How to pre-order from Apple

Currently, the best way to grab the new iPad Air is from Apple’s store directly. There are five color options from you to pick from: Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight, and you also have the option to go with a 64GB version or a 256GB version. There’s also the choice of going with either a wireless-only option or both a wireless + cellular option. Pre-orders start on March 11, with the first shipments starting on March 18.

New iPad Air 5 — Starting at $599

How to pre-order from Amazon

We’ll have more offers for you from Amazon as they arrive, so tune back in soon!

How to pre-order from Verizon

We’ll have more offers for you from Verizon as they arrive, so tune back in soon!

How to pre-order from B&H Photo

We’ll have more offers for you from B&H Photo as they arrive, so tune back in soon!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations