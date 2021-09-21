  1. Deals
Apple TV 4K down to cheapest-ever price at Amazon

By
The Apple TV 4K (2021) with the Siri remote.

TV has never been better — it’s a new golden age, with streaming — and these Apple TV deals, and 4K TV deals are providing the best ways to access all that amazing content. Apple deals are extremely rare, but right now, at Amazon, you can get a 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $10 off. It’s down to only $169, from its regular price of $179 — not a huge discount, but not too shabby either. If you’ve been in the market for a new media player, today is the best opportunity to score the Apple TV 4K. So don’t wait!

When we reviewed the 2nd Gen Apple TV 4K, we noted how much you would love incredibly fast, precise performance, the visual and sonic upgrades available with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and the fundamentally improved remote. In fact, the only thing we didn’t like about this media player was its price, on which you get a break here.

This is really the crown jewel of streaming devices; it’s hard to find something that looks as good, operates as smoothly or easily, and is backed up by great Apple support. The new Apple TV 4K has an A12 Bionic chip, so that all your audio and video will be supported with this advanced processor (read: Less waiting, and better sound and video). The added bonus here is that this chip will also benefit your gaming experience, especially if you’re a regular at Apple Arcade.

Built to support 4K video with Dolby Vision and HDR, Apple TV 4K is a perfect instrument for streaming all your favorite shows; you’ll instantly be able to access all the best apps, like, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, and many more. And the benefit of having an Apple product is that it makes listening to Apple Music, or plugging into Apple Fitness+ super easy. The new Siri remote with touch-enabled clickpad will bring our favorite content to the screen faster than ever. And hooking up your AirPods is a cinch.

Finally, there are also convenient photo and video sharing features, especially with your other Apple devices, like your iPhone or iPad. And, if you have HomeKit-enabled cameras, you can view them via your Apple TV, as well as control any other smart home devices.

This is one handy little gadget, and a far cry from your old cable box. Order now and you can save $10!

