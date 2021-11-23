Get excited people, because all of the best Black Friday deals and Apple Watch Series 7 deals are back! If a new smartwatch is on your shopping list this year, you should grab one soon. These things are selling like hotcakes, and retailers are struggling to get products back on the shelves. If you wait too long, there won’t be any Apple Watches left! Seriously — don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch Series 7. In strong form, Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the Series 7, right now, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to be available. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) for only $380 with free shipping. Normally $400, that’s $20 off and one of the better deals we’ve seen in a long while. You can take advantage of that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the latest Series 7 Apple Watch.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

The always-on Retina display has 20% more screen area than the Series 6

You can take an ECG anytime, anywhere

The IP6X rating means its dust resistant and swim-proof

It has all the Apple Watch features you know and love

Wearable tech has become a fashion statement, and at the top of a lot of people’s wishlist is the newest iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7. This aluminum model comes in a classy shade of green — among other colors — and blends well into any occasion. It comes from the legendary design minds at Apple, and interchangeable bands are available with plenty of different options to choose from. Whether it’s a night on the town or a jaunt in the wilderness, the Apple Watch Series 7 will look good wherever you go.

In addition to its good looks, the Apple Watch is made with adventure and fitness in mind. The Series 7 features a crack-resistant crystal screen for surviving intense workouts and adventuring. More features the Apple Watch Series 7 brings to the table while you’ve got your blood pumping include heart rate monitoring, Tai Chi and Pilates workout tracking, and blood oxygen level tracking. More practical features of the Apple Watch Series 7 include an always-on Retina display, a screen area that’s increased 20% over previous models, music and other media syncing across Apple devices, and access on your wrist to Apple’s software ecosystem that includes Apple Pay, Apple Maps, and the App Store.

It should come as no surprise that Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday discount, specifically the GPS model with the gray aluminum case and the green sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members. One of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals out there today, this $19 discount from Amazon won’t last long.

Should you shop this Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal if one of the colors you want is on sale — so far the deal includes green, blue, red, and an off-white color (starlight). There are a few reasons for that, namely to do with low inventory and supply chain issues. The microchip shortage, for example, means that manufacturers are much slower at getting consumer electronics made and out to the market, just like the Apple Watch. What’s more, supply chain problems have created waning supplies and long shipping delays, which could mean you won’t get your purchases on time, if you wait too long.

The best reason for taking advantage of these deals now, however, is that retailers have extended holiday return windows. Amazon now allows you to return anything you buy during the holiday sales up until January 2022. If you buy the Series 7 now, and it goes on sale even cheaper later, you can always return it and re-buy for the lower cost. That probably won’t happen, but still, you’re covered if it does and you can make sure you’re always getting the best deal possible.

