Living within a tech-loving culture has made it possible for us to explore multiple home security system options. One sure way to go about this is by installing surveillance cameras for better security. No one wants to get caught on tape doing something they shouldn’t and you can ease your mind that it. The Arlo Pro two-Camera Wireless Security System usually rings in at $420, and before you say no to a fairly high price, Amazon gives you some peace of mind with a whopping $170 discount. You can even apply to knock off another $50 on top of the $252 sale price with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

This set of two Arlo Pro cameras are weatherproof with an IP-65 rating which means exposure to snow, rain, or heat would not compromise their performance. Powered with long-lasting and quick-charging batteries, you are instantly granted wireless convenience along with a cost and energy-efficient alternative for an uninterrupted stream. The combination of these features alone allows you to install this security system wherever you deem it is most needed, provided that it is within the range of your Wi-Fi network.

Needless to say, these cameras will be of no use if they can’t deliver sharp and detailed videos. Thankfully, Arlo has equipped both cameras with HD video and a wide-angle 130-degree field of view to maximize coverage. Night Vision tech is also in place so visibility shouldn’t be an issue even in low light conditions. In the instance, these Arlo cameras recognize sound or motion, a 100+ decibel smart siren built into its base station is automatically triggered when activated. This will likely scare off thieves or intruders but you can opt for a less scandalous warning by setting up its motion detection to send you emails, push notifications, or phone alerts instead.

Since you can’t always be watching, you can always back up your recordings through a USB drive, or you can bank on the seven days of free Cloud storage. Either way, you’ll have access to both recorded and live videos once you’ve configured the cameras’ settings through the Arlo App or an Alexa-enabled display. You’ll also appreciate the integration of a two-way audio function on the fitted speaker and microphone that lets you interact with whoever is at the door through your smartphone.

The Arlo Pro Two-Camera Wireless Security System gives you the upper hand when it comes to safeguarding your home. Don’t take any chances with your family’s safety and get this slick camera kit while it’s on sale for just $252 with Amazon’s 40% price cut.

