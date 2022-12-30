 Skip to main content
Need a laptop for school? This top-rated model is $170 right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
Side and reverse angles of the Asus 14-inch laptop against a white background.

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on a 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $180 on the Asus 14-inch laptop. This is a true laptop that combines affordability and capability. It doesn’t have the limitations you’ll find even in many of the best Chromebooks. While it would regularly cost $350, Best Buy has the Asus 14-inch laptop marked down to just $170, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Asus 14-inch laptop

Maybe you are a student looking for the best laptops for college, or maybe you’ve been combing through the best laptops for high school students. Even if you’re a working professional, the Asus 14-inch notebook has a lot to offer. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. In fact, as spec’d for this deal, it has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of system RAM, as well as lightning fast 128GB of storage that shortens load times and offers plenty of space for your favorite apps.

When it comes to actually working on the Asus 14-inch laptop, the HD display boasts an impressive color range and presents everything you’re doing in stunning clarity. An energy-efficient LED backlight keeps your work bright without causing too much battery drain. The Asus 14-inch laptop is able to reach more than ten hours of battery life on a single charge, making it a great consideration if you do lots of work on the go and don’t have easy access to an outlet throughout the work day. It has an HD webcam for keeping in touch with friends and family, or for keeping in touch with colleagues and collaborators, putting it in competition with the likes of the best laptops for videoconferencing.

For just $170 you can bring a super capable laptop into your digital workflow. While it typically costs $350, the Asus 14-inch laptop is seeing a $180 discount at Best Buy right now. Free shipping is included, and in most areas you can even pick it up at your nearest Best Buy.

