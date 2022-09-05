 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Asus laptop is $100 in the Best Buy Labor Day sale (60% off)

Jennifer Allen
By
The Asus 14-inch laptop in star black.

With Labor Day sales fully under way, Best Buy has come out swinging with an awesome deal on a super cheap Asus laptop. Right now, you can buy a 14-inch Asus laptop for only $100 saving you $150 off the usual price of $250. While this isn’t exactly a high-end device, it’s perfect if you’re looking to get some simple web browsing or document writing done on the move. Here’s more on why you need it in your life. Alternatively, hit the buy button before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch laptop

One of the cheapest Labor Day laptop deals if not the absolute cheapest, the Asus 14-inch laptop is sure to be appealing to anyone on the tightest of budgets. It’s simple stuff for sure, but despite its basic hardware, it runs Windows 11 in S mode so it’s sure to appeal to anyone who wants or needs a Windows machine rather than a Chromebook. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC storage.

This won’t rival the best laptops by a long shot, but coming from one of the best laptop brands means you know you’re getting a good experience for the price. The HD display offers an energy-efficient LED backlight so it looks better than you would expect for the price. It also has a great 12 hour battery life so it’s going to work all day long without an issue. If you simply need a laptop to browse online, check email, or type up some documents, the Asus 14-inch laptop has you covered. It offers all the key essentials while looking surprisingly stylish for the price. It also weighs 2.87 pounds so it’s more portable than you’d expect.

Keeping things simple works well for the Asus 14-inch laptop. Ideally suited for your child’s first laptop or if you need a device for your daily commute and can’t afford much, the Asus 14-inch laptop is a good bet. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to just $100 right now as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. A considerable saving of $150 or 60% off, this is sure to be a popular seller so buy it now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart Labor Day Sale 2022: Our favorite tech deals

walmart marquee outside the store.

Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad files widgets copy

Labor Day TV sales 2022: best deals you can shop today

Vizio V Series

Best cheap printer deals for September 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

GameStop Super Anime week sale promo with lots of great deals.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best vacuum cleaner deals for September 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop in tablet form on a white background.

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $300

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $131

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.