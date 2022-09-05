With Labor Day sales fully under way, Best Buy has come out swinging with an awesome deal on a super cheap Asus laptop. Right now, you can buy a 14-inch Asus laptop for only $100 saving you $150 off the usual price of $250. While this isn’t exactly a high-end device, it’s perfect if you’re looking to get some simple web browsing or document writing done on the move. Here’s more on why you need it in your life. Alternatively, hit the buy button before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch laptop

One of the cheapest Labor Day laptop deals if not the absolute cheapest, the Asus 14-inch laptop is sure to be appealing to anyone on the tightest of budgets. It’s simple stuff for sure, but despite its basic hardware, it runs Windows 11 in S mode so it’s sure to appeal to anyone who wants or needs a Windows machine rather than a Chromebook. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC storage.

This won’t rival the best laptops by a long shot, but coming from one of the best laptop brands means you know you’re getting a good experience for the price. The HD display offers an energy-efficient LED backlight so it looks better than you would expect for the price. It also has a great 12 hour battery life so it’s going to work all day long without an issue. If you simply need a laptop to browse online, check email, or type up some documents, the Asus 14-inch laptop has you covered. It offers all the key essentials while looking surprisingly stylish for the price. It also weighs 2.87 pounds so it’s more portable than you’d expect.

Keeping things simple works well for the Asus 14-inch laptop. Ideally suited for your child’s first laptop or if you need a device for your daily commute and can’t afford much, the Asus 14-inch laptop is a good bet. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to just $100 right now as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. A considerable saving of $150 or 60% off, this is sure to be a popular seller so buy it now while stocks last.

