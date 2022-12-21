 Skip to main content
This ultra-portable Windows 11 laptop is discounted to $100 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.

Here’s one of the cheapest laptop deals that you can take advantage of today — the Asus E210 for a very affordable $100, which is less than half its original price of $230 following a $130 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail the offer, so if you don’t want to miss out, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus E210 laptop

Most of the laptops that you can get for such an affordable price are from Chromebook deals, but the Asus E210 runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, pre-installed in the laptop’s storage of a 64GB eMMC. While Chrome OS is web-centric and supports Google Play and Android apps, Windows offers a massive software library and remains the standard for many productivity programs, according to our laptop buying guide. With the Asus E210 weighing just over 2 pounds, you can easily bring the laptop wherever you go so that you’ll have access to these tools.

In terms of performance, the Asus E210 won’t match up to the most advanced models of the best laptops, but it’s more than enough to handle your everyday tasks such as typing reports, doing online research, and managing spreadsheets. Inside the device are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are also sufficient for watching streaming content on its 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution whenever you’re taking a break. The Asus E210 can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, which gives you a lot of time to work on the laptop without having to be tied to a location near a wall outlet.

The Asus E210 is an ultra-portable and dependable laptop that’s worth every penny, and even more so because of its discounted price from Best Buy. It’s yours for only $100, for savings of $130 on its sticker price of $230, but you need to hurry if you want to get the laptop for this cheap. Stocks may run out at any moment as holiday shopping is in full swing, so click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Asus E210 laptop.

