If you missed this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals, here’s another chance at an amazing discount — Best Buy’s $150 price cut for the Asus E410 laptop that more than halves its price to just $100 from $250. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain, but since similar offers from the shopping event sold out quickly, you shouldn’t expect this one to still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop

The Asus E410 laptop features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, for decent clarity and color while you’re working on projects or watching streaming content. The display — larger than what you’ll get from most similarly-priced laptops — is powered by an energy-efficient LED backlight, which helps the Asus E410 constantly reach its expected battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The laptop weighs less than 3 pounds, so it won’t be difficult to carry around wherever you go to maximize its large battery. You’ll also be able to join online meetings from anywhere through its webcam.

While the Asus E410 laptop’s performance will never match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, it’s a reliable everyday machine that can handle basic functions such as typing documents and making presentations with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop doesn’t have much storage space with its 64GB eMMC, but it’s more than enough for saving simple files, and it comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode so that you can start using the device as soon as you unbox it and start it up.

Some Cyber Monday deals are still online, and if you’re looking for a budget laptop, you’re in luck because one of the remaining offers is Best Buy’s discount for the Asus E410 laptop. It’s yours for just $100 instead of $250, for savings of $150, but there’s no telling when the laptop’s price will return to normal. Once the deal is gone, you likely won’t see it again this year, so finalize your purchase right now for the Asus E410 laptop to get it before the holiday season starts.

