If you’ve been waiting for a chance at significant savings when buying a new laptop, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s four-day sale, which has slashed prices of different models from the best laptop brands. There’s a lot of offers to choose from, so if you need recommendations, we’ve rounded up the top three laptop deals that are currently available from the retailer. The sale will run until Thursday, January 19, but you shouldn’t waste time — you may think you have a few days left, but there’s a possibility that stocks of popular laptops will run out first. That’s why you need to finalize the purchase as soon as you can if one of these bargains catches your eye, because you may miss out if you don’t.

Asus E210 — $110, was $230

The Asus E210 is one of the cheapest offers from the available Best Buy laptop deals, so you shouldn’t expect much in terms of performance. However, for a device that will be used for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking emails, and typing documents, it’s more than enough with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. There’s ample storage for simple files on the laptop’s 64GB eMMC, which comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, and its 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution keeps the Asus E210 portable so that you can bring it with you wherever you go. The laptop can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, so if you’ll be working while on the go, it will be a while before you have to start looking for a wall outlet to recharge its battery.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i — $300, was $500

IdeaPad laptops are affordable and well-built devices that fall within the budget and mid-range tiers, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a great example of the line’s offerings. It’s got decent performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a starting point for a Windows-powered laptop. The device comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which will provide enough space for your essential apps and documents, and a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen for an additional input option to the keyboard and mouse. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i also features a built-in webcam and dual-array microphone that will allow you to look and sound clear whenever you engage in video chats and join online meetings, while a privacy shutter will give you peace of mind against webcam hackers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 — $1,150, was $1,650

If you need a versatile and powerful device in your arsenal, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop under the convertible category, which means it can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the keyboard under the screen, as explained by our laptop buying guide. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen to the laptop’s body, so you can easily use the device as a laptop or tablet depending on what you need at any given time. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will also be able to keep up with demanding tasks and offer quick response times, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop features a Fast Charging battery that can last up to 21 hours and the S Pen stylus that’s ideal for writing or drawing on its display.

