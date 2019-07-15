Share

If you’ve ever gone gadget-shopping on Amazon, it’s a safe bet that you’ve come across Aukey – maybe you even own and use some of this tech yourself. Aukey has built a strong reputation as one of the best makers of budget-friendly devices, particularly things like chargers and power banks, but this brand also offers a ton of other great stuff ranging from wireless earbuds to LED desk lamps and a bunch of it is on sale right now for Prime Day.

Prime Day runs for two whole days this year (Monday, June 15 through Tuesday, June 16), and Aukey is offering discounts of up to 30% on a nice variety of its handy gadgets. If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want some shiny new tech, read on.

Aukey Prime Day Deals

Most Prime Day deals are limited exclusively to those who have a Prime membership, but third-party sellers – including Aukey – are running their own discounts for the sale that are open to everyone. That’s great news for shoppers who aren’t Prime members, as the only thing you need to take advantage of these offers are the on-page coupons (or checkout codes for certain items). These deals will only last for the duration of Prime Day, though, so you’ll need to jump on them before the end of Tuesday if you want to save:

Aukey 20,000mAh USB-C power bank : Aukey is known for its solid power banks, and these handy portable chargers are essential if you’re on the go a lot. This 20,000mAh provides plenty of juice via three MicroUSB ports plus one fast-charging USB-C port, and it’s $8 off with an on-page coupon that brings it down to $32 for Prime Day.

Aukey is known for its solid power banks, and these handy portable chargers are essential if you’re on the go a lot. This 20,000mAh provides plenty of juice via three MicroUSB ports plus one fast-charging USB-C port, and it’s $8 off with an on-page coupon that brings it down to $32 for Prime Day. Aukey color-changing LED lamp : Most of Aukey’s gadgets are designed to be carried with you, but this dimmable color-changing LED lamp is the perfect thing to add a little warm and colorful ambiance to your workspace or bedroom. A $5.50 on-page coupon lets you score the Aukey touch control lamp for $21.50.

Most of Aukey’s gadgets are designed to be carried with you, but this dimmable color-changing LED lamp is the perfect thing to add a little warm and colorful ambiance to your workspace or bedroom. A $5.50 on-page coupon lets you score the Aukey touch control lamp for $21.50. Aukey Key Series T10 true wireless earbuds : Many of the best true wireless earbuds cost hundreds of dollars, but you don’t have to pay nearly that much for a good pair: The Aukey T10 earbuds are water resistant and feature a 7-hour battery life (plus 17 hours with the wireless charging case), and are currently $33 off with an on-page coupon that knocks them down to $77.

Many of the best true wireless earbuds cost hundreds of dollars, but you don’t have to pay nearly that much for a good pair: The Aukey T10 earbuds are water resistant and feature a 7-hour battery life (plus 17 hours with the wireless charging case), and are currently $33 off with an on-page coupon that knocks them down to $77. Aukey Thunderbolt 3 multiport USB-C hub : Do you frequently find your MacBook to be a bit short on ports? The Aukey 7-in-1 hub might be what you need: It plugs into the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on your laptop to give you one HDMI, two USB 3.0, two USB-C, one SD, and one MicroSD connection, and it’s just $30 for Prime Day with the checkout code 5SXXK6TP that shaves $20 off the price

Do you frequently find your MacBook to be a bit short on ports? The Aukey 7-in-1 hub might be what you need: It plugs into the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on your laptop to give you one HDMI, two USB 3.0, two USB-C, one SD, and one MicroSD connection, and it’s just $30 for Prime Day with the checkout code that shaves $20 off the price Aukey EP-T16S true wireless earbuds : An even more affordable alternative to the T10 wireless earbuds are the Aukey EP-T16S true wireless headphones. Normally $70, these water-resistant noise-canceling earbuds with touch controls ring in at just $36.50 with checkout code MV5RRWJW , saving you nearly 50%.

An even more affordable alternative to the T10 wireless earbuds are the Aukey EP-T16S true wireless headphones. Normally $70, these water-resistant noise-canceling earbuds with touch controls ring in at just $36.50 with checkout code , saving you nearly 50%. Aukey HD 1080P dual dash cam : Dash cams provide an extra bit of insurance on the road, and this HD dual-camera setup even gives you a rear cam so you can see what’s behind you. Along with 1080p HD resolution, these cameras pack some great features like motion sensors and night vision. The Prime Day promo code WOPGAR6A lets you snag a pair for $110.50 and save almost $20.

Dash cams provide an extra bit of insurance on the road, and this HD dual-camera setup even gives you a rear cam so you can see what’s behind you. Along with 1080p HD resolution, these cameras pack some great features like motion sensors and night vision. The Prime Day promo code lets you snag a pair for $110.50 and save almost $20. Aukey 36W USB-C wall charger : A simple wall charger is often the fastest way to juice up your tech, and this portable AC adapter gives you two high-speed USB-C ports with which to do it (allowing you to charge up two devices simultaneously and keep your computer’s ports free). The on-page coupon shaves a few bucks off the price, bringing it down to $32.50.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more Prime Day deals on our curated tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.