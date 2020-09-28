Now is the perfect time to buy an Apple iPad Mini — here’s why

We know it feels like months away but the holidays are fast creeping up. Odds are your kids have already made not-so-subtle suggestions about what they’d love to get from Santa this Christmas and we’re pretty confident that the iPad Mini is right up there on their list. That’s awesome news because right now you can buy the latest iPad Mini for just $350 at Amazon. Don’t delay and risk missing out on the deal. Snap it up now. It likely won’t be lower nearer to Christmas and this is one of the best iPad deals out there.

See, we’ve all figured out that this holiday season is going to be a little unusual this year, right? On the plus side, the Apple iPad Mini is expected to be one of the most popular products this holiday season and that’s because it’s fantastic. However, with increased demand comes stock and shipping issues and that’s going to be an even bigger problem this year when many of us will be restricted to ordering online rather than heading to a store. The Apple iPad Mini is a fantastic device and with $50 off the usual price, this is the time to snap it up.

As a little reminder of why your child might be keen to have the latest iPad Mini, it has a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide color which ensures it looks fantastic no matter what you’re doing. It also uses an A12 Bionic chip so it never misses a beat, whether you’re streaming your favorite show on Netflix, working on a school report, or playing the latest hits on Apple Arcade.

Alongside that, it also has an 8MP back camera and a 7 MP FaceTime HD front camera with the latter being ideal for video calls and meetings. It also has great security courtesy of a Touch ID fingerprint sensor which means no one can access your iPad without your fingerprint.

The best iPad Mini yet, the tablet is normally priced at $400 but Amazon has cut the price to just $350. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual deal. We can’t see it getting any lower than this before Christmas but we can see stock running out quickly. Snap one up fast before shipping issues slow you down.

