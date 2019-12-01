Beats Solo 3 Wireless cheaper than they were on Black Friday for Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday deals coming early, retailers are already rolling out some great deals on gadgets like headphones. One killer deal already available is for the much-hyped and very popular Beats wireless headphones, on which you can save $170.

The Beats Solo 3 are on sale for just $130 at Target, which is less than half the usual prices of $300. You might have spotted deals on these headphones for Black Friday, as they were on sale from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. However, this Cyber Monday price from Target is cheaper than any of these other deals. It’s likely the cheapest you’re going to find these headphones for quite a while, so if you’ve been wanting to pick up a pair then now is the time to get them.

You can get the headphones in trendy rose gold or gold, or for a more understated look they’re also available in black or silver. They offer up to 40 hours of playback, wireless functionality, and a Fast Fuel charging system to get up to three hours of playback with just five minutes of charge.

Beats EP headphones are on sale too

If you like the idea of a pair of Beats but you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, then we’ve also got a good deal on the entry-level Beats offerings. The Beats EP headphones are only $69 at Best Buy, which is down from the usual price of $130. These funky cans comes in black, white, blue, and red, and they have the signature Beats look and bass-heavy sound but without the usual hefty price tag. These are wired with a 3.5mm jack, so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery while you’re out and about. And they come with an inline control for controlling music and taking calls on your phone.

These make a great gift for kids or teens for the holidays, and they’re also a good way to try out Beats and see if you like the sound and styling before taking the plunge with a more expensive pair.

With retailers already getting ready with deals for Cyber Monday, don’t miss out on any of the bargains — head to our Cyber Monday deals hub to see all the best deals on electronics and gadgets.

