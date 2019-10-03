Save 50% on Beats Solo3 wireless headphones

Take a bite of Apple Music’s latest offerings and keep your wallet healthy while you do it by snapping up these Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones, on sale now at Best Buy and Amazon.

Thanks to the premium play-back features and fine-tuned acoustics, these Beats Solo3 wireless headphones will provide you with superior sound quality whatever your taste in music. Think that’s all they have to offer? Guess again. It’s not just music playback the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones excel in. Thanks to the multi-functional on-ear controls, you can answer calls, take control of your music, and even interact with Siri all without removing your headphones.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are an ideal addition to your gym bag and are a perfect companion during your morning commute. Featuring a whopping 40-hour battery life, you can slip them on in the morning on your way to work and they will last long after you’ve finished your post-work gym session. Find yourself running out of charge after missing an evening refuel? No problem. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are fitted with a powerful Fast Fuel charging system, meaning you can get your hands on 3 hours of additional playback time after having only placed them on charge for a quick 5 minutes.

When it comes to headphones, we know that it’s not just what sounds good, but what looks good as well. Styled in a classic over-head design with round ear cups and an adjustable headband, the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones have been designed in a chic matte black color, with the iconic “b” logo on each side.

Already a great price, it’s not just the Beats Solo3 headphones that are supplied with this amazing deal. Ready to get your volume up, the headphones come supplied with a carry case, 3.5mm talking cable, a universal USB-A to USB Micro-B cable and a handy instruction guide.

We can hear what you’re asking, though; how do the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones compare to other Beats styles such as the EP and Studio3 wireless? Well, it depends on what you’re looking for. While the Studio3 may boast noise-canceling capabilities, the Solo3 carry the day when it comes to battery life. And while they’re slightly heavier than the EP, they do feature Apple W1 chip technology and are, in traditional Beats style, Android compatible.

On sale at half price going from $300 to $150, these offers are available only at Best Buy and Amazon.

