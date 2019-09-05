Apple Music launches a web app, but it’s still in beta

You can now access Apple Music on the web through the streaming service’s new public beta web app.

Apple Music subscribers can use the web version by signing in with their Apple ID at beta.music.apple.com. The web version has all the same features as the mobile app, like radio, browsing and curated playlists and genres — but you can use it on your computer without having to install anything.

The new interface will allow subscribers to stream their favorite music from their internet browser rather than installing iTunes or the separate Apple Music app.

Apple began to retire the iconic iTunes app earlier this year, and the software has been reborn within MacOS as Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts. Since Apple has slowly begun to phase out iTunes, its main focus for music lovers has been on Apple Music. The company has been steadily adding new features to it to compete with other popular music streaming services like Spotify and Pandora.

Last week, Apple Music rolled out New Music Daily to keep subscribers updated with the new songs released by popular artists around the world. The feature offers subscribers a new playlist every day — not unlike Spotify’s own Daily Mixes.

Apple also bought Shazam last September. The Shazam app can identify any song that’s being played with the name of the song and the artist, so we’ll likely see some further integration with Apple Music as well.

The streaming service also offers certain artists or albums that you can’t find on any other music streaming platform. For example, Dr. Dre’s albums Chronic and Compton can only be found on Apple Music.

Apple Music offers about 50 million songs on demand, as well as live radio stations. The streaming service costs $10 per month. In comparison, Spotify has 30 million songs in its library and offers subscriptions for $10 a month, ad-free.

Even with the Apple Music hype, Apple has some catching up to do. According to TechCrunch, Spotify had 108 million subscribers in June, while Apple only had 60 million.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple for further information on the Apple Music web app — and when it might be leaving beta — and will update this story if we hear back.

