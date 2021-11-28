Audiophiles, here is the Beats Studio Buds Cyber Monday deal you’ve been waiting for. The deals aren’t gone just yet so there’s still plenty of time to shop! A quick look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals will show you, there’s still a lot to choose from too! For example, the Beats Studio Buds <strong>have been discounted by $50 at Amazon, going from $150 to $100</strong>. Keep reading for more about that deal and the Beats Studio Buds!

Today’s best Beats Studio Buds Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient noise

Up to 8 hours of listening time, 24 hours with the charging case

Compatible with both Apple iOS and Android devices

Multiple colors available

As far as the latest Cyber Monday headphone deals go, this fantastically-low price on the Beats Studio Buds at Walmart is one of the best offers. They’re available for $100 at Amazon, right now, and in several colors, including red, white, and black.

Beats is owned by Apple, but the Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The wireless earbuds come with an Active Noise-Canceling feature, so you can block out external sounds to focus on your music or the show that you’re watching. They also offer Transparency mode that’s handy when you need to let sounds in, such as when engaging in conversations, without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears.

The Beats Studio Buds offer three soft ear tip sizes so you can choose the one that’s most secure and comfortable, and they also come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, so they’re perfect as workout earbuds. Beats promises up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours when you take into account the juice from their charging case.

If you want to purchase wireless earbuds that will provide great value for your money, Beats Studio Buds Black Friday deals should be among your top choices. It’s an even better deal with Amazon’s offer, which slashes $50 off the wireless earbuds’ original price of $150 to bring them down to just $100. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this Black Friday deal for the Beats Studio Buds, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

When will this Beats Studio Buds Cyber Monday deal end?

Truthfully, we don’t know for certain, but it’s likely the deal will be over soon. Retailers have been offering early Black Friday deals for weeks now, and the festivities will soon come to a close! That means, if you see something you really want, grab it while it’s on sale and in stock!

Thanks to extended holiday returns windows, being offered by most retailers, you have a little extra time to return and re-buy if anything goes on sale, cheaper, later. That probably won’t happen, but you’re covered if it does!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations