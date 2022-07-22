Get Beats Studio Buds for only $98 with this code

If you’re in the market for some headphone deals, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $98 today at SuperShop with the promo code DTBTSB. The super-popular wireless earbuds typically cost $119, which translates to a savings of $21 on a piece of tech that doesn’t often see a discount. Whether you’re looking for some new Beats to pair with your home theater or your mobile device, the Beats Studio Buds are among the best noise-cancelling options around, and this is one of the best Beats headphone deals you’ll come across.

Beats has become one of the premium headphone brands, and with the Beats Studio Buds, it’s produced a set of in-ear headphones that can compete with the Apple AirPods Pro. At the top of the feature set of the Beats Studio Buds is noise-cancellation, which is among the best you’ll find in an in-ear headphone option. Active Noise Cancelling blocks external noise for immersive listening, and you can easily switch to Transparency mode to hear the world around you. And while the Beats Studio Pro bring high-quality listening to both iOS and Android mobile devices, it also integrates well with Apple’s Siri for hands-free commands.

Like all of the best wireless buds, the Beats Studio Buds produce high-quality sound. They’re designed with a custom acoustic platform, and are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. The Beats Studio Buds also don’t compromise on battery life. When it comes to charging them up, all it takes is connecting via the USB-C universal charging port. They’re able to last up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to 24 hours with their pocket-sized charging case. Pairing with both Apple and Android devices takes just one click, and if you’re a workout warrior or fitness fanatic, they’re also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

This discount on the Beats Studio Buds brings their price down to just $98, which competes with even the best AirPod deals. They’re regularly priced at $119, making this a savings of $21. You’ll need the promo code DTBTSB at checkout to claim your discount, and free shipping in the U.S. is included.

