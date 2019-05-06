Digital Trends
Deals

Beats’ Studio 3 Wireless headphones drop to lowest price on Amazon

Josh Levenson
By
beats studio3 wireless deal amazon core collection

The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. And now they can be yours for $280 — the lowest price Amazon has ever sold them for.

To be clear, the deal is exclusively on the Core Collection. That’s the initial set of colors the Beats Studio 3 Wireless launched in back in 2018, which include blue, matte black, red, and white. The more adventurous NBA and Skyline Collection still fetch $350.

So what do you need to know about the Beats Studio 3 Wireless? Well, even though they’re wrapped in a Beats skin, in many ways they’re a set of Apple headphones — featuring the same W1 chip found in the Cupertino, California firm’s AirPods.

But before we dive deeper, let’s throw some context into the mix.

Apple acquired what was then known as Beats by Dre back in 2014 for $3 billion. Since taking over, it has made several much-needed improvements, like tempering the bass-dominant sound profile for which Beats has long been known.

The result, in the case of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, is a reliable set of headphones that last for around 22 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on, and for a maximum of 40 with it off, on a single charge.

Speaking of ANC, Beats’ tech isn’t the best out there, but it certainly won’t leave you disappointed. It’s more than capable of blocking out most sounds emitted by a boat, train, or plane — but probably not a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

In terms of playback, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless deliver a well-rounded listening experience, excelling at pop, hip-hop, and rock. There is some room for improvement, however, with classical and jazz lacking depth and texture.

At $280, if you’re a Beats fan, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great deal — especially if you’re into more upbeat music like the aforementioned genres.

As always, if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, be sure to check out our buying guide. But if you’re feeling a little impulsive, or don’t have time for more research, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great buy at less than $300.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Up Next

The 2019 iPhone: Here's everything we know
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Home Theater

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones get huge price cuts at Best Buy

Beats headphones are incredibly popular, but at their full price of $300 they may be incredibly expensive for some. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering select color combinations of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at a $120…
Posted By Ed Oswald
JBL-Flip-4
Home Theater

Get loud with the best outdoor speakers to rock your party in any weather

From rugged, solar-powered backwoods listening companions to floating pool party jam boxes, the best outdoor speakers partner with your lifestyle to let you listen to your favorite tunes wherever you go.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
European Audio Team’s B-Sharp turntable review
Home Theater

Go analog in a digital world, and take our favorite turntables for a spin

Vinyl records are awesome, but they also require a great player. To get the best out of your stacks of wax, it's going to take a fantastic deck. Here are the best turntables you can buy right now.
Posted By Parker Hall
home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
Smart Home

Home Depot lines up crazy-good small kitchen appliance deals for Mother’s Day

Home Depot has taken deep discounts on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and blenders for Mother's Day. If you're buying Mother's Day gifts or for your kitchen, these deals can save up to $86.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

With almost every major phone maker supporting wireless charging these days, it's a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly, a lot of junk. Here are four options on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
robot vacuum deals mothers day tenergy otis
Deals

Save mom time cleaning with these Mother's Day robot vacuum deals

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and with so much already on mom's plate why not make cleaning a whole lot easier? Robot vacuums clean more effectively than ever before, and we have a few recommendations for which one to buy.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
UFC fight Night Ottawa: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy
Deals

UFC Fight Night Ottawa: How to watch Iaquinta vs. Cerrone with ESPN Plus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Ottawa with UFC Fight Night 151: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy lighting up the arena on Saturday. If you’re looking for a way to stream it online, then ESPN Plus is the place to watch all the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Deals

Mother’s Day smartwatch sale: Deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and more

Mother's Day is coming, and we’ve rounded up some smartwatch deals that would make great gifts for tech-loving moms. These deals run the gamut from fashionable smartwatches to dedicated fitness trackers, with discounts of up to $115.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch faces series 4 vapor face
Apple

Amazon cuts prices of select Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches once again

We recently covered the best Apple Watch deals from around the web, but Amazon has cut prices once again on select models of both the Apple Watch Series 4 models by another $35. With the additional discount, these models are now $50 off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen yet

The 2018 MacBook Air is now on sale for a very nice discount that lets shoppers grab it for less than a grand. If you love the super-slim profile, light weight, and sleek looks of the Air but have been waiting for a deal to drop, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon coffee maker deals on keurig ninja delonghi k cafe single serve cup latte and cappuccino
Smart Home

Amazon brews up savings on Keurig, Ninja, and De’Longhi coffee machines

Amazon took significant discounts on coffee and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, De'Longhi, and Bella, brands long-associated with quality coffee drinks. There's nothing de-caffeinated about the price cuts for these deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown