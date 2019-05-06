Share

The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. And now they can be yours for $280 — the lowest price Amazon has ever sold them for.

To be clear, the deal is exclusively on the Core Collection. That’s the initial set of colors the Beats Studio 3 Wireless launched in back in 2018, which include blue, matte black, red, and white. The more adventurous NBA and Skyline Collection still fetch $350.

So what do you need to know about the Beats Studio 3 Wireless? Well, even though they’re wrapped in a Beats skin, in many ways they’re a set of Apple headphones — featuring the same W1 chip found in the Cupertino, California firm’s AirPods.

But before we dive deeper, let’s throw some context into the mix.

Apple acquired what was then known as Beats by Dre back in 2014 for $3 billion. Since taking over, it has made several much-needed improvements, like tempering the bass-dominant sound profile for which Beats has long been known.

The result, in the case of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, is a reliable set of headphones that last for around 22 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned on, and for a maximum of 40 with it off, on a single charge.

Speaking of ANC, Beats’ tech isn’t the best out there, but it certainly won’t leave you disappointed. It’s more than capable of blocking out most sounds emitted by a boat, train, or plane — but probably not a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

In terms of playback, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless deliver a well-rounded listening experience, excelling at pop, hip-hop, and rock. There is some room for improvement, however, with classical and jazz lacking depth and texture.

At $280, if you’re a Beats fan, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great deal — especially if you’re into more upbeat music like the aforementioned genres.

As always, if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, be sure to check out our buying guide. But if you’re feeling a little impulsive, or don’t have time for more research, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless are a great buy at less than $300.

