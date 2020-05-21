Savor the crunchy goodness of your favorite fried food minus the guilt by getting your hands on an air fryer. This kitchen device utilizes a convection system that circulates hot air to deep fry food, saving you from the excess fat and odor that come with conventional frying methods. Below are four awesome air fryer models from Bella, Cuisinart, Chefman, and Instant Appliances, all of which are discounted as part of early Memorial Day sales. Score up to a whopping 50% off when you order on Amazon or Best Buy.

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer – $50, was 60

Those looking to switch to air frying without burning a hole in their wallets will appreciate the Bella Pro 90087. This model boasts 1,400 watts of power for efficient air frying performance, allowing you to produce professional-quality fried snacks and foods quickly and easily. The device uses the Circular Heat technology to ensure even cooking and crisp results even without using oil.

This Bella Pro air fryer comes with a 3.5-quart capacity that allows you to create large meals or up to 2.9 pounds of food at a time. An adjustable thermostat and timer are also in place so you can easily customize the temperature depending on the recipe and also monitor the cooking time to yield delicious, perfectly cooked results. Other convenient features include the cool-touch handle for safe usage and the dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray for hassle-free cleanups.

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family without a sweat by purchasing a reliable air fryer like the Bella Pro Series (90087). You can pick it up on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted at an affordable price of $50.

Cuisinart Air Fryer – $84, was $97

This unique workhouse is a premium full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer, meaning it can also bake, broil, and toast. It’s equipped with a quiet, specially engineered motor fan and heater combo that delivers powerful airflow and high heat to ensure perfectly fried, crisp, golden-brown results. From chicken wings and shrimp to fries and fritters, this unit lets you enjoy the crunch without the calories.

Despite being compact, the Cuisinart AFR-25 has a capacity large enough to toast six slices of bread, air fry up to 3 pounds of food, broil a 4-pound chicken, or bake a 12-inch pizza. Operating the unit and monitoring cooking progress are easy with the viewing window plus the two knobs dedicated to regulating the temperature and setting the timer.

In addition to the air fryer itself, the purchase comes with an air fry basket and baking pan/drip tray. Order the Cuisinart Air Fryer (AFR-25) today on Amazon for only $84 instead of the usual $97.

Chefman Multifunction Air Fryer – $100, was $150

This multifunction kitchen workhorse that lets you cook a broad range of foods. In addition to air frying, it also acts as a dehydrator, oven, and rotisserie, so you can use it to cook and reheat sausage, vegetables, chicken, and more. The device runs on 1,700 watts of power for reliable performance.

A variety of rotisserie accessories (retrieval tool, spit, and forks) are included to make sure that food is evenly heated by a 360-degree rotation. The air fryer’s large 6-liter capacity is perfect for preparing snacks and meals for a crowd. Other tools that come in the package are a drip tray, rotating basket, and air flow racks.

Don’t miss Best Buy’s pre-Memorial Day deal on the Chefman multifunction air fryer (RJ38-6-RDO). Score one now for only $100 and walk away with $50 in savings.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer – $120, was $240

Achieve that deep-fried taste and texture with up to 95% less oil with the Instant Vortex Plus. This model blows extremely hot air around the food so it cooks evenly while keeping moisture locked in. The result is a perfectly cooked meal with a delicious, crispy, and golden finish minus the oil and grease. And since this air fryer requires little to no preheating time, you’ll be able to come up with meals faster compared to a conventional oven.

Say goodbye to clutter in your kitchen counter with the Instant Vortex Plus. In addition to air frying, it also boasts roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and reheating functions. From crispy fries and juicy chicken wings to roasted cauliflower bites, chewy brownies, and mini pizzas, this air fryer can do it all. Its basket is large enough to fit 2 pounds of fries or a 4-pound chicken, letting you cook in large batches or for big groups.

Outfitted with touch controls, this air fryer makes it easy for you to start and monitor the cooking process. Preset smart programs are present as well so your favorite meals can be cooked with the touch of a button. Normally sold for $240, the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer can be yours at 50% off or for only $120. Order today on Amazon while the deal is live.

