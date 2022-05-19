Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale is NOW LIVE!

Retailers have started rolling out this year’s Memorial Day sales, allowing shoppers to get a head start with their planned purchases for the holiday. Best Buy, for example, has launched its appliance deals for Memorial Day, so if you’re planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you might want to begin browsing the offers to see if anything will catch your eye.

There are a lot of options from Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale so it will take some time to go through all of them, but feel free to look around, especially if you’re hoping that a specific product has its price slashed ahead of the holiday. To help you out, here are some of the best deals that are available right now, though you have to hurry if you want to avail yourself of them because stocks may run out at any moment.

Amana Top Load Washer and Electric Dryer Package — $980, was $1,090

Efficiently clean your clothes with this package that includes a 3.5-cubic-foot top load washer and a 6.5-cubic-foot electric dryer from Amana. The washer features a dual-action agitator that rolls clothes completely in every cycle, a porcelain drum for strength and durability, and your choice of 13 automatic cycles depending on your washload. After washing, you can choose from the 11 different cycles offered by the electric dryer, in addition to three temperature settings and automatic dryness control that stops the process when sensors detect that your clothes are already dry. The electric dryer also comes with a powder coat interior, which is easy to wipe clean and requires little maintenance.

Samsung Top Load Washer and Electric Dryer Package — $1,200, was $1,530

If you need more capacity for washing clothes, check out this package for a 4.5-cubic-foot top load washer and a 7.2-cubic-foot electric dryer from Samsung. The washer is equipped with vibration reduction technology that reduces noise, a soft-close lid so that it will return to its original position gently and quietly, an Extra High Water Level option for a thorough soak, and a diamond drum interior that treats fabrics gently to extend the life of your clothes. You can then choose from eight preset drying cycles and four temperature levels on the electric dryer, which can further optimize cycle time and temperature through the Samsung Smart Washer/Dryer app.

LG Appliance Package — $3,280, was $4,542

If you’re looking for refrigerator deals, you might want to consider overhauling your kitchen with this LG appliance package. The bundle is headlined by a 29-cubic-foot French Door smart refrigerator with an external water dispenser and a built-in ice maker that creates ice cubes. It’s equipped with LG’s ThinQ technology, which will let you control key features from your smartphone. In addition to the refrigerator, the package includes a 6.3-cubic-foot electric convection range that also comes with ThinQ technology, a 1.8-cubic-foot over-the-range microwave oven with sensors that turn it off when they detect that the food is cooked, and a 24-inch dishwasher with NFC Tag-On technology that allows you to download new cycles and access troubleshooting guides through your smartphone.

KitchenAid/Whirlpool Appliance Package — $5,426, was $5,742

The star of this appliance package is a 27 cu. ft. French Door refrigerator by KitchenAid with the brand’s ExtendFresh temperature management system, which uses sensors to monitor the temperature in the refrigerator and freezer to keep food and drinks in ideal conditions, and the FreshChill temperature-controlled full-width pantry that allows you to manually set the temperature and airflow for what you’re storing. The bundle also includes three appliances from sister brand Whirlpool, namely a 1.1 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave with sensors that track the cooking progress and automatically adjusts the remaining time, a 6.4 cu. ft. electric convention range that features a Frozen Bake setting that automatically adjusts cooking time for frozen food, and a 24-inch dishwasher with a pair of sensors that set the right wash and dry settings by measuring temperature and soil level before the process starts.

