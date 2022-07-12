Prime Day deals aren’t necessarily exclusive to Amazon, with many other retailers offering their own sales during the two-day sales event. Best Buy has gotten involved by offering a Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for just $50. Normally priced at $150, you save an absolutely huge $100 off the price of this great kitchen gadget, so what are you waiting for? If you need more convincing, read on while we explain everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets

One of the best Prime Day air fryer deals around, the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets has all the elements of one of the best air fryers. It’s designed with multitaskers in mind, particularly anyone who already owns an air fryer and wants to upgrade to something even better. That’s because it allows you to cook two different foods two different ways all at the same time. Even better, it’s smart enough to make sure that both foods finish cooking at the same time.

That already sounds impressively versatile, but the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets gives you tons of options. Already one of the best kitchen gadgets you can but, it also has a lot of space for cooking. With an extra-large 8-quart capacity, you can cook your favorite meal in bulk by syncing the cook settings across both baskets, or you can keep things varied by making two different meals at once. It’s easy to do thanks to a simple to understand touchscreen display. Through the display, you can pick one of six built-in smart cooking functions. These include air frying, broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, or dehydrating. That should be plenty of options for aanyone looking to improve their cooking prowess. Alternatively, you can change things up manually and get things just how you need them to be for a specific recipe. Pair it up with some of the best smart kitchen appliances and your cooking experience has just vastly improved thanks to the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets.

Automatically one of the best air fryers under $100 thanks to the Prime Day deals, the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets is super simple if you need to learn how to clean an air fryer thanks to having dishwasher-safe baskets and crisping trays. It truly makes cooking so much more fun again. You’ll be amazed at how many ideas you come up with and how much you’re inspired to cook better and more healthily courtesy of this sweet gadget.

