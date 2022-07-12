 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget Ninja Prime Day deals: This Dual Basket Air Fryer is $50

Jennifer Allen
By

Prime Day deals aren’t necessarily exclusive to Amazon, with many other retailers offering their own sales during the two-day sales event. Best Buy has gotten involved by offering a Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for just $50. Normally priced at $150, you save an absolutely huge $100 off the price of this great kitchen gadget, so what are you waiting for? If you need more convincing, read on while we explain everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets

One of the best Prime Day air fryer deals around, the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets has all the elements of one of the best air fryers. It’s designed with multitaskers in mind, particularly anyone who already owns an air fryer and wants to upgrade to something even better. That’s because it allows you to cook two different foods two different ways all at the same time. Even better, it’s smart enough to make sure that both foods finish cooking at the same time.

That already sounds impressively versatile, but the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets gives you tons of options. Already one of the best kitchen gadgets you can but, it also has a lot of space for cooking. With an extra-large 8-quart capacity, you can cook your favorite meal in bulk by syncing the cook settings across both baskets, or you can keep things varied by making two different meals at once. It’s easy to do thanks to a simple to understand touchscreen display. Through the display, you can pick one of six built-in smart cooking functions. These include air frying, broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, or dehydrating. That should be plenty of options for aanyone looking to improve their cooking prowess. Alternatively, you can change things up manually and get things just how you need them to be for a specific recipe. Pair it up with some of the best smart kitchen appliances and your cooking experience has just vastly improved thanks to the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets.

Automatically one of the best air fryers under $100 thanks to the Prime Day deals, the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer with Dual Baskets is super simple if you need to learn how to clean an air fryer thanks to having dishwasher-safe baskets and crisping trays. It truly makes cooking so much more fun again. You’ll be amazed at how many ideas you come up with and how much you’re inspired to cook better and more healthily courtesy of this sweet gadget.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 41 deals you should shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 41 deals you should shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.

Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.

Where the MCU’s Thor can go from here after Love and Thunder

Jane as Mighty Thor with Thor in Love and Thunder.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 kindle deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2022: Sales to shop today

Prime Day 2022 fitbit deals graphic.

Best Prime Day phone deals of 2022

Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

Every God of War game, ranked from best to worst

The World Serpent in god of war

Get a Samsung soundbar with subwoofer for $79 for Prime Day

Samsung HW-T415 2.0 soundbar and subwoofer.

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2022: What to expect from today

Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.

Which Fire TV Stick should you get on Prime Day?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Don’t miss these awesome Sony and Jabra half-price headphone Prime Day deals

Jabra Elite 45h Headphones