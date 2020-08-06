3 office chair deals you can’t afford to miss today

Choosing a good office chair is crucial. After all, you’ll be sitting in it for thousands of hours. Pick one with poor back support and you’ll regret the muscle pain afterward – possibly even for the rest of your life. Luckily, you don’t have to spend too much money on one as we’re seeing plenty of cheap office chair deals at Amazon right now as part of the site’s back-to-school sales. Get the OfficeBest Ergonomic Desk Chair, Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair, and Berlman Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair today for as low as $50.

OfficeBest Ergonomic Desk Chair – $50, was $55

The OfficeBest Ergonomic Desk Chair features a breathable mesh fabric back that provides plenty of ventilation to keep you from feeling stuffy even after long hours of sitting. It offers an ergonomic design with lumbar support that ensures you’ll remain comfortable throughout the day. Even at just $50 (down from $55), this chair doesn’t look at all cheap as its base is made of heavy-duty nylon. Furthermore, it is equipped with 360-degree swivel and casters so office mobility won’t be a problem. There’s a tension-adjusting knob at the base to adjust the tilt for maximum comfort, and an adjusting lever so you can adjust the height of the seat to your ideal height. Get the OfficeBest Ergonomic Desk Chair today at Amazon for the incredibly low price of $50.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair – $116, was $209

The Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair is equipped with a ventilated mesh back that allows air to circulate to keep you cool at all times. Its padded armrests feature a flip-up mechanism so you can choose to have a desk chair with or without arms, whichever you prefer. The ergonomically shaped back has a slight downward curve to the waterfall seat edge, which effectively takes the pressure off of your legs while seated. The design also helps to improve blood circulation. The tilt lever found at the bottom can be pushed in to lock the chair in an upright position or pulled out to activate a rocking motion. Finally, there’s a tilt tension knob to control tilt resistance, and 360-degree of swivel motion and dual-wheel casters ensure easy and smooth maneuvering around the office. The Flash Furniture Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair is on sale at Amazon right now for a huge $93 off. Get it for just $116 instead of the usual $209.

Berlman Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair – $170, was $190

Unlike the first two office chairs on this list, the Berlman Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair comes with a headrest aside from the built-in lumbar support. Combined, they provide optimum protection from backaches, making this chair ideal for tall people. Furthermore, the ergonomic curved design ensures that you’re in a comfortable position throughout the day. The back is covered with a breathable mesh material so you won’t feel hot even after long hours of sitting, and the chair frame is made of high quality and environmentally friendly material that’s extremely durable. Beneath the chair is a multifunction mechanism that allows you to adjust the back angle, tilt, and seat height, and the armrests easily fold up if you prefer not to use them. Lastly, the silenced rolling PU casters at the bottom ensures quiet and smooth movement around the office. Upgrade to the Berlman Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair today for $170 instead of $190 at Amazon.

