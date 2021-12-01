3 incredible Cyber Monday TV deals you can still shop today

Cyber Monday might be over but some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still sticking around for a little bit longer. We’ve spotted three fantastic Cyber Monday TV deals for anyone looking to upgrade their home TV setup. Right now, you can buy some fantastic TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense and Insignia. Read on while we take you through why they’re worth your money.

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV — $380, was $450

Why buy:

Reputable brand

Easy to use interface

Dolby Digital+ Audio

3 HDMI inputs

TCL is one of the best TV brands out there so you know you’re on to a good thing with this TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV. As expected, there’s all the benefits of 4K resolution giving you enhanced clarity and detail. However, it goes much further than that. It also has Dolby Digital+ audio so you get superior sound from the TV’s speakers. Alongside that are three HDMI inputs including one ARC input so it’s easy to hook up all your favorite devices without a problem.

There’s more going on here too. Thanks to Android OS, you get all the benefits of an easy to use home screen that’s simple to customize and get just how you want it to look. It’s easy to find what you’re looking for one you do, with a voice remote further simplfying things. Simply speak to the remote and you can find movie titles, launch apps, and do much more. There’s also Chromecast built-in so you can cast content from your smartphone or tablet easily. Google Assistant support also makes it a breeze to control smart home devices around your living space. Other useful features like Bluetooth wireless connectivity are handy too, making it simple to hook up a sound bar with Bluetooth or even wirelessly stream music from your phone.

Looking classy in every way, the TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K TV is a dream to use as you’d expect from such a well-respected brand.

Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $490, was $700

Why buy:

Great screen size

Alexa voice controls

DTS Studio Sound

Three HDMI inputs

The Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV packs a lot in for its budget price. On the surface is its 4K resolution and large 65-inch screen but it does a fair bit more than that. For instance, it has DTS Studio Sound which means you get more immersive audio playback even with just the two TV speakers. It’s always possible to hook up a sound bar via the HDMI ARC socket if you change your mind. It also had an LED-backlit LCD screen which promises to boost colors and contrast along with its HDR support too. Alongside that is Alexa voice control. Simply hold the voice button on your remote, and you can search across apps, switch inputs, and control all your entertainment with your voice rather than needing to press any buttons.

With Fire TV built-in, you can easily stream thousands of shows and movies. There’s app support for Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+ and much more so there are no shortages of options here. There’s no need to hook up a streaming device but three HDMI inputs means you can plug in all your games consoles, and a Blu-ray player without any bother. There’s also Apple AirPlay support if you want to share content from your Apple devices without any problems. Finally, there’s parental controls too if you want to keep your little ones safe. The Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is a surprisingly versatile TV for the price.

Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV — $700, was $780

Why buy:

Huge display

Android TV OS

Game mode

Voice remote

The Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV packs a lot in and is exceptional value thanks to its huge 75-inch 4K screen. Besides the great resolution, it also has support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR so it looks fantastic. Expect to see better details in the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, and far more vibrant colors than before. Whatever you’re watching is going to look great like this but the Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV keeps tossing in useful features. For gamers, there’s an auto low latency mode that helps smooth things out, giving you far reduced input lag than regular TVs without this feature can provide. Audio also sounds great thanks to DTS Virtual: X support which provides you with immersive audio.

Other features keep on coming too. The Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV uses Android TV for its operating system so it’s highly customizable. You can set it to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies, easily picking up where you left off. It also has Chromecast built-in so it’s simple to cast all your favorite content from your smartphone or tablet. The Hisense 75-inch Class A6G 4K TV also includes a voice remote so you can easily use Google Assistant to get things done, saving the need for tapping a lot of buttons. It’s a truly flexible TV that’s sure to make a permanent and impressive impact on how you watch movies and play games at home.

