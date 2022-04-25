Best 2-in-1 Laptop Deals: Get a tablet hybrid from $259

If you can’t decide among all the laptop deals that you can find online, you might want to narrow down your choices by going for 2-in-1 laptop deals. These devices come with different levels of performance, but they all offer extreme versatility with their capability to switch between laptop mode, tablet mode, and every form in between. They’re great for professionals and students, as they can adapt to any situation that you’ll come across any day.

Not all 2-in-1 laptops are cheap, but you’ll be able to enjoy significant discounts if you take time to look at retailers’ offers. If you’re interested in buying one, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can buy right now, ranging from the most affordable devices to top-of-the-line products. You need to hurry if you want to avail one of them, though, as there’s no telling how long stocks will last.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook — $259, was $409

Why Buy

Chrome OS offers snappy performance

Capable of handling basic functions

Join calls with wide-angle field of view

HP Dual Speakers are custom-tuned by B&O

Shoppers on a tight budget are recommended to pivot to the best Chromebooks, which can also come as a 2-in-1 laptop like the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook. The Chromebook is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a reworked version of the Chrome browser to function as an operating system. You’ll enjoy quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end components if you go for a Chromebook, as its dependence on web-based apps instead of installed software translates to low overhead. That goes for the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, which might not look powerful on paper, but is a reliable device for everyday tasks.

The HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which makes it more than capable of handling basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content. It comes with a 32GB eMMC, which you won’t use much as you’ll rely on cloud storage, and the HP Wide Vision HD camera that offers an 88-degree field of view during video calls so that your friends or family members can join.

Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook features laptop mode for easy typing, tablet mode with the keyboard folded all the way back, and tent mode and media mode in between them. At the center of these different forms is the device’s 14-inch HD touchscreen, which is supported by the HP Dual Speakers that are custom-tuned by experts from B&O for a complete multimedia experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 — $290, was $380

Why Buy

11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen

Whole-day battery life

Rapid-charging technology

Quiet

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 aims to elevate the 2-in-1 laptop experience without moving beyond the affordable price range. It’s powered by the AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor, 4GB of RAM, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, with the output displayed on the device’s 11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen. As you switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 will be able to adapt to what you need — laptop mode if you need to type a document, tablet mode for browsing the internet, and tent mode so that you can watch streaming content at a proper angle.

The 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 10 Home in S Mode pre-installed, and it promises a battery life that can last the whole day on a single charge. If the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3’s battery gets depleted, its rapid-charging feature can replenish two hours of usage after just 15 minutes of being plugged in, so you don’t need to wait long if you need to finish a task that was interrupted by a low battery.

One of the primary advantages of going with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is that it doesn’t have a fan, which eliminates noise that fans can make, especially when trying to keep up with a demanding process. The 2-in-1 laptop also features a webcam privacy shutter that physically blocks the 720p HD camera to ensure your privacy, both during conference calls and from hackers that can try to take over your webcam.

HP Pavilion x360 — $550, was $780

Why Buy

15.6-inch HD touchscreen

HP Fast Charge technology

Multiple ports

8GM of RAM

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop combines flexibility with durability, with a hinge that’s smooth enough to easily switch among laptop, tent, media, and tablet modes, but stiff enough to keep the screen steady in the form that you choose. The 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen that combines with HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O to make it a complete entertainment device, perfect for catching up on your favorite streaming shows or movies.

The battery of the HP Pavilion x360 laptop can last for more than seven hours on a single charge, and if it runs out, HP Fast Charge technology will make sure that the device is up and running again after just a short time of plugging it in. For compatibility with most of the computing accessories that you’ve accumulated, the 2-in-1 laptop comes with different kinds of ports, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and HDMI.

Inside the HP Pavilion x360 laptop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough space to install your essential software and safeguard your important documents. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones so that you can properly participate in virtual meetings.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $765, was $900

Why Buy

Stable 360-degree hinge

11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

14-inch Full HD touchscreen and Dolby Atmos speakers

Fingerprint reader

With the Lenovo Yoga 7i, transforming between its laptop mode and tablet mode is easy with a 360-degree hinge that offers stability, while the 2-in-1 laptop feels great in your hands with its rounded edges. For those who love to multitask between several apps at a time, this device won’t disappoint, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. You won’t experience crashes and slowdowns even while you switch between the apps that you’re running.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with minimal bezels, so there’s no distraction while you work or study. The display combines with a Dolby Atmos speaker system so that the device can function as an immersive entertainment system, which is perfect for watching streaming content whenever you find time for some entertainment. For more options during your free time, every purchase of the 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a free three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and Xbox Game Pass.

For your added convenience, the Lenovo Yoga 7i utilizes AI technology for optimizations according to your preferences. Other features of the 2-in-1 laptop include a fingerprint reader to protect your device from unauthorized users, Intelligent Cooling that lengthens battery life with adjustments based on your activities, and support for Amazon’s Alexa for an even easier time of searching for information and controlling your smart home devices.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga — $1,067, was $1,749

Why Buy

Modern business laptop with 2-in-1 form factor

More than 19 hours of battery life

Extremely durable device

14-inch Full HD touchscreen with Dolby Atmos Speaker System

If you’re looking for a modern business laptop that’s also a 2-in-1 device, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga. It will be able to handle even the most demanding tasks at work with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. If you’re always moving, you won’t have a problem with the 2-in-1 laptop, as it promises more than 19 hours of battery life on a single charge, with Rapid Charge technology that replenishes 80% after just an hour of being plugged in.

There’s no downtime with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, as its always-on responsiveness can get the laptop to wake up and start browsing the internet in mere seconds. It’s perfect for the creative types, as every purchase comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, which charges while it’s stored in the system so that it’s always ready for use. The 2-in-1 laptop is also extremely durable, as it’s tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen and a Dolby Atmos Speaker System, for a complete experience when you’re watching streaming content during your rest time. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with four 360-degree microphones, which block unwanted noise during online calls. They can also pick up your voice from across the room, so you can use voice commands to wake up the system, start music playback, and other functions.

