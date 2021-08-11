If your home theater could use an upgrade — or an up-size, perhaps — then these 75-inch TV deals are a great place to start looking. Big-screen televisions are no longer a luxury in 2021, either, with top brands like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others offering up all sorts of great 4K TV deals that let you take your entertainment to the next level without emptying your bank account.

And shopping these 75-inch TV sales can save you even more. When buying pricey electronics like this, the best way to begin is by hunting around for a good deal, but we can save you the trouble of having to scour the web: We’ve already done the leg-work to bring you all the best 75-inch TV deals and lowest prices right in one handy roundup. And to help you out even more (because we’re like that), we’ve also provided some buying advice to help you find the right television for your needs and budget.

How to choose a 75-inch TV

Televisions in the 75-inch size bracket are definitely on the larger end of the spectrum, so first, you’ll want to make sure that the room you plan to put it in is big enough. Just because your TV can fit in the space you’ve chosen doesn’t mean it’s the optimal size; there are other factors, such as room acoustics and viewing distance, that come into play. Check out our guide on what size TV to buy before you dive into these 75-inch TV deals.

To get fully ready to start shopping 75-inch TV sales, set some parameters for your search. Decide what you’re willing to spend and stick to it so you don’t overspend, and also make sure you know what features you want and which ones you can live without. The major differences between TVs today are panel types and software ecosystems. Pretty much all of these 75-inch TV deals are going to feature 4K displays and built-in streaming technology, so it’s good to know what’s available.

If you’re like most people, then you’re probably fine with an LED TV, which is the standard panel type available today. A good television from a trusted name should generally offer good picture quality that will let you enjoy your content in crisp 4K Ultra HD, and there are plenty of 75-inch TV deals on these for less than $1,000. Vizio, Hisense, LG, TCL, Samsung, and Sony are a few of the best names to look for here.

If you’re more of a home theater and entertainment enthusiast and you’re willing to shell out a bit more cash for some upgrades, then you’ll want to consider QLED and OLED televisions when shopping through 75-inch TV sales. These newer display technologies are superior to LED in some ways and are naturally more costly as a result, with QLED televisions being more expensive than LED TVs and OLED panels being the priciest.

Traditional LED panels are lit up by backlights placed within the frame of the TV and project light to illuminate the picture. A TV with good backlighting will generally look fine, but can still result in some reduced dynamic contrast compared to OLED and QLED panels. That means washed-out dark colors (such as blacks that look dark grey instead of truly black), reduced color accuracy overall, some artifacting during dark scenes, and obvious light bleed around the edges of the screen. QLED and OLED technologies tackle these problems in very unique ways.

QLED (quantum-dot light-emitting diode) panels feature tiny light-capturing nanoparticles that “catch” and amplify backlighting to create a brighter, more vibrant, and color-accurate picture. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) bypasses traditional backlighting altogether, instead utilizing individual particles that light up independent of one another. This allows parts of the TV screen to be totally unilluminated, creating what is arguably the deepest contrast you can get. Blacks will look truly black, not a washed-out dark grey.

QLED TV deals have become quite common in recent years and you might even find some 75-inch TV deals with these panels for less than a grand nowadays. Usually, though, you can expect to pay north of $1,000 for a big-screen QLED television. OLED is a proprietary technology pioneered by LG, which is still the only company that even makes these panels (TVs from other brands that feature OLED screens are using LG-made panels). They’re definitely the priciest of the bunch but OLED TV deals are worth a look for people who are serious about their home entertainment.

Finally, before you pull the trigger on any 75-inch TV deals that jump out at you, pay attention to the different software ecosystems available. This isn’t a “make it or break it” situation unless you have a platform, such as Roku or Fire TV, that you already really like and don’t want to be without (maybe you already have another smart TV with this interface). Just know that all the major smart TV interfaces will run the most popular streaming apps (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc.) and channels, so you shouldn’t have to worry about being locked out of any of your content libraries because you bought the wrong TV.

On the other hand, you might favor a particular software platform if you want continuity between devices and services that you already use. If you have an Android smartphone or tablet, for example, you may want an Android or Google Assistant-enabled TV that shares some app commonality with your mobile device. Amazon Prime members who are avid Prime Video watchers might like a Fire TV. In general, though, this shouldn’t be a limiting factor. If you find something among any 75-inch TV sales that meets your criteria and fits your budget, don’t let the UI turn you away.

