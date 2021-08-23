  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals for July 2021

By
Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Are you looking for cheap Amazon tablet deals? Whether you want a tablet for yourself or your kids, or perhaps for grandchildren, today you can choose from two generations of cheap Fire tablets with three display sizes. We scoured the internet for the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals, listed below. We update this post regularly so be sure to check back for the latest current Fire tablet deals

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deals

  • Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet: $90, was $120, save $30
  • Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release): $100, was $150, save $50
  • Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (2019 Release): $120, was $200, save $80
  • Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: $140, was $150, save $10
  • Fire 7 Kids Tablet, buy 2 special: $150, was $200, save $50
  • Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger: $160, was $250, save $90
  • Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription: $250, was $300, save $50
  • Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, buy two and save: $300, was $400, save $100

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$200 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse.
Buy at Amazon
Climate Pledge Friendly

Fire HD 10 tablet

$149.99
Fast and responsive - powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release)

$100 $150
If you don't need the latest and greatest you can save. Buy the 2019 release of the Fire HD 10 Tablet and enjoy the full HD display and and updated CPU and cameras.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$60 $100
Save when you buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets. Kid-proof cases, a 2-year replacement guarantee, curated age-appropriate content, and parent dashboard protect kids and tablets.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet

$110 $150
Combine Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with a wireless charging dock and you won't need to plug in your tablet to recharge.
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet

$100 $160
Save money with this rcertified Fire HD 10 tablet and you'll also get the same limited warranty that comes with new tablets. With this deal you'll have all the advantages of a 10-inch HD tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

$140 $200
Save when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets. Amazon's most powerful tablet with age-appropriate content and parent controls.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon - Fire 7 Kids Edition 2019 release - 7" - Tablet - 16GB

$60 $100
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition has a protective case, easy-to-use parental controls, dual 2.0 MP cameras, 16 GB of storage, and a 7-inch display. Includes a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited.
Buy at Best Buy

Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger

$160 $250
Save big with this bundle that includes the latest Fire HD 10 Tablet, a case that's also a stand, and a USB-C battery charger. Get all you need to use and protect your investment.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (2019 Release)

$120 $200
Save now on the previous version of the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet. Released in 2019, this edition includeds a one-year subscription to age-appropriate content plus a parent dashboard to filter content.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose an Amazon Fire tablet

If you’ve decided to buy an Amazon Fire tablet but aren’t sure which size display you want, we’ve summarized the highlights of the three different models below. If you want a cheap Fire tablet for a child to use, the greatest difference between the three models is display size, although the larger models are progressively faster and have higher resolution screens. The descriptions below focus on the regular Amazon Fire tablet configurations, not the Kids Editions, although the hardware is identical.

Amazon sells earlier generation models as well as the most recent versions, you can almost always find 2019 release Amazon tablet deals — 2019 was the previous edition. Another way to find cheap Amazon tablets is to look for remanufactured or renewed devices which are certified to function like brand new models other than a possible slight degradation in battery life per charge.

Fire 7 Tablet

The Fire 7 Tablet is the smallest, lightest, and least expensive model. As mention in our Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review, it’s “the perfect size for  portability.” Fire 7 has a 7-inch diagonal measure 1024 x 600 resolution color display. This model uses a 1.3 GHz Quad-core CPU with 1 GB of memory and is available with 16GB or 32GB storage. You can use an optional microSD memory card to boost the storage to 512 GB, although most Fire 7 owners will never need that much and will be satisfied with the standard amount.

The Fire 7 runs for up to 7 hours per battery charge is a wonderful choice for reading ebooks, catching up with email and social media, and occasional web browsing. You can watch Amazon Prime and Netflix video streams on the Fire 7, although the display size is a bit small for extended viewing. At just a $50 list price for the current (2019 release) tablet, the Fire 7 Tablet is a bargain when it’s not on sale, but you can often find Amazon offers Fire tablet deals on all models including the Fire 7.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

For many users, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is a perfect size, more powerful than the Fire 7 with greater portability than the Fire HD 10. Our review of the latest generation Amazon Fire HD 8 review called it a “solid budget option for those that want an entertainment machine, or who are plugged into Amazon’s ecosystem and want a device that takes advantage of that.” The Fire HD 8’s 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU with 2 GB of RAM adds more processing power to this cheap Fire tablet.

The Fire HD 8 isn’t a productivity powerhouse, but the battery lasts up to 12 hours. The 8-inch diagonal display’s 1200 x 800 resolution is reasonable for watching streaming video. The Fire HD 8 lists for $90 and an upgraded $110 Fire HD 8 Plus model comes with 3GB of RAM and wireless charging capability.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you want the top-of-the-line Amazon Fire tablet for the best video resolution and fastest overall performance, check out the two versions of the Fire HD 10 Tablet. The $150 list price Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch diagonal 1080p full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. You get 3GB memory standard and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage along with 12 hours of battery life. The Fire HD 10 Plus bumps up to 4GB RAM and supports convenient wireless charging for a $180 list price.

Amazon sells several third-party Bluetooth keyboard cases that clip to the latest 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets. Digital Trends wrote that the new Amazon Fire HD 10 brings improved performance to the big-screen tablet. We found Fire tablet deals on bundles that include both the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. One bundle that promotes the tablet’s value for mobile productivity included a Fire HD 10 Plus, a Bluetooth keyboard case, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal Edition.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to remove a Nest thermostat from the wall

Google Nest thermostat

The Apple AirPods Max just got a MASSIVE price cut at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Walmart is practically giving away this Apple Watch today

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Xbox at Gamescom 2021 stream: How to watch and what to expect

xbox gamescom 2021 how to watch halo infinite online match

Stardew Valley is getting a competitive farming tournament

A player fishes in their local pond.

The best budget monitors for 2021

Dell S2418H

Razer mice could give hackers wide-open local access to your Windows PC

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse

The best curved monitors for 2021

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

This 70-inch 4K TV is an absolute steal at Walmart today

hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

A high-end Mac Mini with the M1X chip could be just months away

apple mac mini high end m1x upgrade image

We can’t believe how cheap this Garmin smartwatch is today

garmin forerunner 235 vivoactive 3 venu smartwatches amazon best buy deals review 15066 2 768x768

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1