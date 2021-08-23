Best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals for July 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are you looking for cheap Amazon tablet deals? Whether you want a tablet for yourself or your kids, or perhaps for grandchildren, today you can choose from two generations of cheap Fire tablets with three display sizes. We scoured the internet for the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals, listed below. We update this post regularly so be sure to check back for the latest current Fire tablet deals

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet : $90, was $120, save $30

$90, was $120, save $30 Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release) : $100, was $150, save $50

$100, was $150, save $50 Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (2019 Release) : $120, was $200, save $80

$120, was $200, save $80 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet : $140, was $150, save $10

$140, was $150, save $10 Fire 7 Kids Tablet, buy 2 special : $150, was $200, save $50

$150, was $200, save $50 Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger : $160, was $250, save $90

$160, was $250, save $90 Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription : $250, was $300, save $50

$250, was $300, save $50 Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, buy two and save : $300, was $400, save $100

How to choose an Amazon Fire tablet

If you’ve decided to buy an Amazon Fire tablet but aren’t sure which size display you want, we’ve summarized the highlights of the three different models below. If you want a cheap Fire tablet for a child to use, the greatest difference between the three models is display size, although the larger models are progressively faster and have higher resolution screens. The descriptions below focus on the regular Amazon Fire tablet configurations, not the Kids Editions, although the hardware is identical.

Amazon sells earlier generation models as well as the most recent versions, you can almost always find 2019 release Amazon tablet deals — 2019 was the previous edition. Another way to find cheap Amazon tablets is to look for remanufactured or renewed devices which are certified to function like brand new models other than a possible slight degradation in battery life per charge.

Fire 7 Tablet

The Fire 7 Tablet is the smallest, lightest, and least expensive model. As mention in our Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review, it’s “the perfect size for portability.” Fire 7 has a 7-inch diagonal measure 1024 x 600 resolution color display. This model uses a 1.3 GHz Quad-core CPU with 1 GB of memory and is available with 16GB or 32GB storage. You can use an optional microSD memory card to boost the storage to 512 GB, although most Fire 7 owners will never need that much and will be satisfied with the standard amount.

The Fire 7 runs for up to 7 hours per battery charge is a wonderful choice for reading ebooks, catching up with email and social media, and occasional web browsing. You can watch Amazon Prime and Netflix video streams on the Fire 7, although the display size is a bit small for extended viewing. At just a $50 list price for the current (2019 release) tablet, the Fire 7 Tablet is a bargain when it’s not on sale, but you can often find Amazon offers Fire tablet deals on all models including the Fire 7.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

For many users, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is a perfect size, more powerful than the Fire 7 with greater portability than the Fire HD 10. Our review of the latest generation Amazon Fire HD 8 review called it a “solid budget option for those that want an entertainment machine, or who are plugged into Amazon’s ecosystem and want a device that takes advantage of that.” The Fire HD 8’s 2.0 GHz quad-core CPU with 2 GB of RAM adds more processing power to this cheap Fire tablet.

The Fire HD 8 isn’t a productivity powerhouse, but the battery lasts up to 12 hours. The 8-inch diagonal display’s 1200 x 800 resolution is reasonable for watching streaming video. The Fire HD 8 lists for $90 and an upgraded $110 Fire HD 8 Plus model comes with 3GB of RAM and wireless charging capability.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you want the top-of-the-line Amazon Fire tablet for the best video resolution and fastest overall performance, check out the two versions of the Fire HD 10 Tablet. The $150 list price Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch diagonal 1080p full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. You get 3GB memory standard and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage along with 12 hours of battery life. The Fire HD 10 Plus bumps up to 4GB RAM and supports convenient wireless charging for a $180 list price.

Amazon sells several third-party Bluetooth keyboard cases that clip to the latest 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets. Digital Trends wrote that the new Amazon Fire HD 10 brings improved performance to the big-screen tablet. We found Fire tablet deals on bundles that include both the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. One bundle that promotes the tablet’s value for mobile productivity included a Fire HD 10 Plus, a Bluetooth keyboard case, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal Edition.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations