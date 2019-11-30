The Apple AirPods are the world’s most popular true wireless earbuds, so it’s no surprise that both Amazon and Walmart ran out of stock just hours after reducing them on Black Friday. All hope is not lost if you missed the chance to pick up a pair of AirPods on the cheap yesterday, though: Best Buy is still offering the AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for as much as $35 off through Cyber Monday next week.

Here’s a look at the pricing:

AirPods with Charging Case — $140 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case — $165 ($35 off)

However, we should add that while these offers are valid through Cyber Monday, they could well expire sooner if the retailer’s inventory is depleted ahead of time. So if you want to be in with taking home a pair of Pods at a discount this Black Friday weekend, best head over to Best Buy, add the AirPods that best tickle your fancy (we’d opt for the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case) to your card, and start punching in your credit card number.

So, which should you go with? As we said before, we’re inclined to side with the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. Why? Because with the $35 off, they come in at just $5 more than the standard Apple AirPods with Charging Case cost when they aren’t on sale, while adding several much-loved features to the mix, including the option to launch Siri by simply mumbling “Hey, Siri” rather than having to touch a Pod, and double the talk time.

But if you’re shopping on a budget, can live without wireless charging, don’t mind having to tap a Pod to wake Siri, and aren’t fussed about the mere two-hour talk time, then look no further than the Apple AirPods. For everyone else, it’s the AirPods 2. Or maybe even the AirPods Pro, which Amazon is currently offering with $15 off, bringing them down from $249 to just $235, so long as you don’t mind waiting a month or two for them to arrive.





Bargain hunters on the lookout for more great offers ought to take a peak at our list of the best Cyber Monday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in the offers that will follow in the run-up to Christmas? Take a look through our Holiday Gift Guide. Like usual, to keep up with the latest offers in real-time, follow DT Deals on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations