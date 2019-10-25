The best Apple AirPods deals for October 2019

Finding a pair of Apple AirPods in a discount bin isn’t as rare as you would have thought — you just need to you know where to look. Fortunately, we’ve done all the legwork for you, cataloging all of the best AirPods deals in once place, so you don’t have to go traipsing all over the internet to find them.

Whether you’re after the original AirPods, the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, or maybe even the AirPods 3 when they eventually hit the shelves (you can find all the latest AirPods news right here), you can rest assured you’re getting the absolute cheapest price through Digital Trends.

So without further ado, here are the best deals on Apple’s AirPods true wireless earbuds.

Today’s best Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods: Are they worth the money?

Apple AirPods are to iPhone owners what fine wine is to gourmet cheese — a match made in heaven. So it should come as no surprise that they’re the most popular true wireless earbuds, introducing users to the wonderful world of simple, wire-free listening the second they pop them in their ears.

There really isn’t a whole lot to the AirPods, and that’s what makes them so fantastic. Just pop one in each ear and you’re ready to roll. Need to adjust the volume, send a test, place a call, create a calendar event, or find an answer to a question on Google? Just ask Siri and she’ll take care of it.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: What’s the difference?

You don’t even need to double-tap a Pod to launch Siri on the AirPods 2. Thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s latest H1 chipset (versus the W1 on the original AirPods), they’re always listening for the famous “Hey, Siri!” phrase, just like the iPhone. This makes for a more seamless user experience.

But that isn’t the main reason you’re going to want to opt for the newer AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. This would be the improved battery life, with the AirPods 2 delivering 50% more talk time than the standard, first-generation AirPods. Both last for around five hours of music playback.

The accompanying Charging Case stores enough charge for an extra 24 hours worth of use, with the AirPods 2 shipping with a Wireless Charging Case that supports … wireless charging. This means you can simply slap them on a standard Qi charging case and they will juice up — no Lightning cable needed.

Apple AirPods vs. Apple AirPods 2: Which do I need?

So, which do you need? Well, if you can live without wireless charging, don’t mind having to tap a Pod to fire up Siri, and can live with the two-hour talk time, then look no further than the primal AirPods. You can snap up a pair for an absolute bargain. For everyone else, it’s the current AirPods 2.

