Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals 2020: Google, Lenovo, Samsung

Black Friday deals are already dropping as retailers roll out the red carpet with early discounts to entice shoppers into an early purchase. Chromebooks, unique laptops that run Google’s cloud-based Chrome operating system, have exploded in popularity in recent years, and they’re already shaping up to be one of the hottest items this holiday sale season. If you’re looking to get your mitts on one of these sleek Chrome OS-powered laptops but have been waiting for the Black Friday Chromebook deals to land, then now’s the time to strike while the iron is hot and to secure yourself a bargain.

We’re already seeing a bevy of great Black Friday laptop deals this year and the holiday shopping season is when you’ll find them at the lowest prices. Read on to see all the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you can find right now if you don’t want to wait for November 27, along with a quick buying guide to give you the leg-up over other bargain-hungry shoppers.

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals

If you need a new laptop for work or school then you probably need it now — meaning you can’t wait until the official Black Friday sales to score a new machine at a discount. Thankfully, you don’t have to. These hot little laptops are on sale year-round, and with retailers rolling out their bargains early, you’ve already got plenty of worthy Black Friday Chromebook deals available to you right here.
Lenovo 3 Chromebook 11.6-inch (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB hard drive)

$169 $200
Need a bargain Chromebook to get you started? Lenovo's portable laptop should fit the bill. It's small and slim - perfect for travel - and has everything you need for light work.
Acer Chromebook 315

$219 $259
If a cheap, dependable Chromebook is what you're looking for, the no-nonsense Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look (and well worth its small price tag).
Acer Chromebook 715 (Intel Core i3-8130U, 4GB RAM, 128GB)

$379 $550
Many Chromebooks are on the small side, but the Acer Chromebook 715 is a full-sized 15.6-inch laptop with respectable PC hardware -- and a price tag that's hard to beat.
Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$199 $299
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6" 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

$391 $411
Use this versatile compact laptop in tent, tablet, or laptop mode. At just over 2.5 pounds, you can easily take this machine on the go for collaborative work on your Google apps.
Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" with Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Flash Storage

$287 $349
It's decidedly basic in 2020, but this cheap Samsung Chromebook would be a great backup/travel work machine or a good first laptop for a young techie you know.
Google Pixelbook Go (Intel m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage)

$1,300 $1,399
Google's Pixelbook range combines the company's design know-how with its great Chrome OS software, giving you a laptop that is perfectly suited to working on the go.
Lenovo C340 Touchscreen Chromebook (Amazon Renewed)

$275 $312
Whether in the classroom or the office, the Lenovo C340 is equipped to handle every task you would ever need without a hitch. Its 11.6-inch display is also a touchscreen for some added versatility.
HP Chromebook 14 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB) with Mouse and Sleeve

$296 $330
Among HP's arsenal of versatile products is the HP Chromebook 14, which is capable of dishing out hours of endless productivity thanks to its Intel Celeron processor in unison with 4GB of RAM.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$474 $590
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop (12.2", 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$484 $550
Chromebook Plus is a laptop and tablet in one. Digital artists will love tablet mode as it's easier to sketch using the built-in pen. And with 64GB memory, space won't be a problem.
Acer R13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook

$386 $409
Ultra-portable, this little powerhouse has a Full HD IPS touchscreen and ChromeOS which supports an ever-growing number of apps so you shouldn't miss out on much with this budget-friendly laptop.
Samsung Chromebook 4 (11-Inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)

$199 $230
Don't let that small frame fool you: This Chromebook still packs a lot of great features for an on-the-go student. Features such as fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant, and ChromeOS.
HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$290 $331
Prefer touch-screens with your laptops? This HP Chromebook 14 comes with a touch-screen to provide you with the extra convenience of finger-accurate navigation no matter the task.
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (Intel N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC)

$273 $499
Need a reliable Chromebook from a reputable brand? Look no further than this offering from Samsung, which has just what you need to work on the go quickly and easily.
HP Chromebook 14 (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$219 $289
On a budget? Packed with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the HP Chromebook 14 is a fantastic economical option.
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$766 $1,215
This clever 2-in-1 works as a traditional laptop, but can be flipped over and used with a stylus - perfect for artists and graphic designers. Its high-res screen and sturdy design suit it perfectly.
HP Chromebook x360 14 2-in-1

$525 $580
Most Chrome OS laptops are sporting mobile CPUs and pared-down hardware, but if you want more traditional PC-like specs with a modern 2-in-1 design, this 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 fits the bill.
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)

$839 $900
With a strong emphasis on visual prowess, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is designed with a QHD touch-screen display, while being just as robust as a laptop with its Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$899 $1,000
For a high-end Chromebook boasting PC-like specs, this 13-inch Samsung Galaxy 2-in-1 laptop has it all including a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a stunning 4K touchscreen.
How to choose a Chromebook during Black Friday

The pickings were slim when Chromebooks first came onto the scene about a decade ago, but today, pretty much every major PC maker offers its own Chrome OS laptops and they cover the entire spectrum of sizes, hardware configurations, designs, and prices. If you want a super-cheap 11-inch Chromebook with mobile hardware, they’re out there. If you want a high-end 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 4K display and the latest hardware, you’ve got options. In 2020, narrowing down this field to find the best Chromebook for your needs and budget is now much the same as shopping for any Windows laptop — although there are some distinctions to keep in mind.

As Chromebooks run on Google’s cloud-based Chrome operating system, they’re not quite as resource-heavy as Windows laptops. That doesn’t mean that Chromebooks can perform the same tasks as Windows laptops for less — for instance, Chrome OS is not really designed for demanding jobs like gaming or video rendering, where you’ll be better served by a Windows PC with a dedicated GPU. The cloud-based convenience of Chrome OS lends itself especially well to things like web browsing, document writing, taking online classes, and similar projects for work and study. That means they’re a great choice for those heading off to college or attending school virtually, and you can have a look at the best Chromebooks for students.

Super-cheap Chromebooks in the sub-$300 bracket tend to sport pared-down mobile CPUs (such as Intel Celeron, Intel Pentium, Intel N-series, AMD A-series, and MediaTek processors), a minimal amount of RAM (usually 4GB), and 32GB to 64GB of eMMC flash storage. These are simple laptops built for basic tasks, and they’re perfectly suitable as a first laptop for a kid, a backup computer, or a machine that’s solely dedicated to school or work (i.e. it won’t be your a PC for a heavy user). You get what you pay for, but if your needs are modest and your expectations are realistic, you won’t be disappointed. The best brands to look for here include Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and Samsung. You can even find some cheap 2-in-1s among these budget Chromebook offerings.

If you need something that’s more like a traditional laptop in terms of hardware in performance, then you can usually expect to pay something closer to traditional laptop prices. However, there are a lot of good Chromebooks that come loaded with the latest Intel Core CPUs, boosted RAM, and proper solid-state storage drives, along with nicer displays (up to and including 4K panels on some of the newer models). The top brands to look for in this bracket are Lenovo, Samsung, and Google, with laptops like the Google Pixelbook Go, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook being two of our own favorites.

Where to find the best Chromebook sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is running new Holiday Dash deals every day until November 19, although this online retail giant is generally not as good of a place to find Chromebook deals (and laptop deals in general) as other stores like Best Buy and Walmart. Nonetheless, it’s a good idea to keep that page bookmarked and check back daily — you might just find a hidden gem.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy offers discounted laptops year-round and you can be sure it’ll have plenty of Black Friday Chromebook deals on tap. In fact, there are some worthy savings to be had on top models from HP, Google, and Samsung right now.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart’s laptop deals often fly under the radar and it’s a huge mistake to overlook this retailer (which many shoppers regard mostly as a brick-and-mortar store). It’s a surprisingly great place to find Black Friday Chromebook deals on models from Lenovo, Acer, Samsung, and Asus, which go on sale a lot here.
